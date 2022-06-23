Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for June 23,'22 states, sort things out

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Day seems good, but you may face some relationship issues. There may be some obstacles associated with your love life, but you can deal with it. Distant relationships or communication gaps can make things worse for you, so take care of it. Your partner may blame you for your past mistakes and it can cause tension in the relationship. Try to sort things out and spend quality time with each other. You need to be calm, cool and patient in order to establish a happy connection with your spouse or love partner.

Scorpio Finance Today: This is a good day on the financial front. You may spend on fun activities and make big investments in a house or a land. You should consult an expert if you are going to invest your hard-earned money in the stock market. Some previous investments may bring you good returns.

Scorpio Family Today: Parents may be busy with religious activities. Kids in the house may demand your time and attention. So, try to be with them as much as possible. The overall day will be good at the family front.

Scorpio Career Today: Fantastic offers from clients are indicated. Independent professionals may have a productive day. Valuable advice from business partners may help you get a new and big project. Those who have got a crucial responsibility at work may successfully accomplish it. Some may get a long-awaited raise.

Scorpio Health Today: This is a moderate day on the health front. You may be busy at work and may find it hard to devote your energy, time and attention towards your health. Try to take some time out for light work-out on daily basis. Going for yoga may help achieve peace of mind.

Scorpio Love Life Today: Communication gaps or misunderstanding may create tension in a relationship, you should communicate with your partner in order to strengthen the bond of love. Some messages and phone calls may prove helpful.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Crimson

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

