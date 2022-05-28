Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction for May28,'22 states, don't rush

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)The day may see you prosper in your business-related activities. You will be seen making extensive plans for the future with your business associates and partners. You are also likely to receive full support and affection from your spouse. You may receive the blessing and support of your family members for your plans. This will boost your morale and increase your confidence. Due to this, you will be able to focus in the right direction. Undertaking short trips and journeys is also likely to bring handsome rewards and returns. Some of you are likely to receive benefits from matters relating to land and real estate. However, you may have to work for the gains and you may achieve success only after putting in a lot of effort. You are required to make decisions with careful planning. Also, do not hesitate to take advice from the experts if you have the slightest doubt about your decisions.

Scorpio Finance Today If you have invested previously in some scheme or investment then you are likely to be rewarded with handsome returns. Some of you may also get back your previously loaned money. It may give a boost to finances.

Scorpio Family Today The environment in your family will be good. You will spend quality time with younger siblings which may improve mutual bonding. You may spend some lovely time with the elders of the family. You may benefit from their wisdom.

Scorpio Career Today You may face some issues at the workplace. You are advised to make decisions after carefully analyzing the pros and cons of each and every situation. There could be some unwanted developments at the workplace which is likely to make you anxious. Nonetheless, your financial position is likely to strengthen.

Scorpio Health Today At the beginning of the day, you will be inclined to develop your spiritual side which will give you peace of mind. You have always kept your health above everything and that is the reason behind the bloom in your health. Keep up the healthy ways.

Scorpio Love Life Today Your romantic relationship is likely to remain harmonious and rewarding. Some of you may see betterment in your married life. You can spend romantic moments with your spouse. A surprise from your partner may also be headed your way.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

