Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily Prediction forMay26,'22 states,students will excel

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)You are likely to get success in every decision you make today. Working professionals may enjoy tremendous success. You are likely to get relief from a hectic work schedule today. This will enable you to utilize your time effectively towards your passion and hobby. Your respect and honour will increase and your financial position will also remain strong. Marital life is likely to remain good with your open-minded and generous attitude. A lot of physical activity would improve your overall well-being. From an academic point of view, the day is quite favourable. This is an auspicious time for students. They will be able to focus on their studies and overcome obstacles. Stars advise you to think about expanding the scope of their activities. It may serve them well. You will get an opportunity to go on a short journey. It may prove beneficial especially for traders and middlemen. Property dealing will need vigilant handling. Newly-purchased property may run into dispute. Pay attention to paperwork.

Scorpio Finance Today Monetary benefits will accrue and you will be able to build up assets. While your expenses will rise, they will be balanced due to an increase in income. You will be able to strike the right balance in your financial life.

Scorpio Family Today You may face some ups and downs in your family life. There could be some difference of opinion among family members on some issues which may upset you. You simply must remain calm in tumultuous situations, as losing your temper today will only exacerbate your issues.

Scorpio Career Today It’s an appropriate time to put plans into action. You are likely to land an auspicious opportunity to move ahead in your career. You are likely to gain the respect and admiration of your colleagues, make sure you don't take on too many new tasks.

Scorpio Health Today You are to experience a good day when it comes to your body and personal health. You may also get relief from some previous ailments. You will focus on making dietary changes and also refrain from fatty food.

Scorpio Love Life Today The arrival of a new family member is expected in the lives of married people. While those of marriageable age can tie the knot. If you are single, you might have plans of meeting someone.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

