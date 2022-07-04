Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 4,'22 states,happiness today

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) There will be a sense of balance in the professional and family life of Scorpios today. You may get opportunities to exhibit your professional abilities and carve a new identity for yourself. You will also be able to complete pending tasks with the assistance of your co-workers. You can also benefit from your extraordinary communication skills. Family life shall remain harmonious and there could be gain from inherited assets. Support will be forthcoming from your family members when you need it the most. Financial position too will remain a source of happiness today as you remain in a comfortable position. Things are likely to move in a positive direction romantically inclined Scorpio natives. Some may confess their true feelings, while others go on memorable dates. Those just out of college may be keen to spread their wings. They may search for some opportunities that will assist them with their financial needs. You may plan to purchase or sell a property during this time.

Scorpio Finance Today By the end of the day, your finances are likely to improve as you may find new ways to generate income. New business partnerships may be formed with close friends or relatives. The move may prove lucky and lucrative. Old investments may also bring handsome returns for some Scorpios.

Scorpio Family Today On the family front, there could be unexpected financial support from you’re a family member which will bail you out from precarious situations. You may get a chance to talk to an old friend or relative with whom you haven't interacted for a long time during a family function.

Scorpio Career Today Your ideas will start taking shape and will gather speed on the professional front. Though there will be an additional workload at the workplace, you will be able to complete all tasks with accountability and responsibility. Colleagues too may lend a helping hand.

Scorpio Health Today It is advised that you should keep your stress at bay and indulge in activities which promote more positivity rather than stress. Eating patterns will need extra attention due to a hectic and eventful day.

Scorpio Love Life Today There will be a renewed energy in your love life and a favorable transition is in sight for committed Scorpio natives. To strengthen the bond and reignite the chemistry, you can plan a romantic evening with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

