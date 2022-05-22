Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, 2022 states, back in love

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, 2022

Dear Scorpio, your daily astrological predictions for May 22, 2022 suggests, today is likely to back in love and the attention of your loved ones.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for May 22, 2022: Avoid lending or taking money.
Published on May 22, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Today is likely to back in love and the attention of your loved ones. You may receive the affection of siblings. Auspicious events could happen at home. Those of you working are likely to see an elevation in their role and responsibility. You are likely to receive auspicious and beneficial results the day. Love life is going to be great as you feel loved and cherished in the company of your significant other. However, you will need to be very careful and transparent in money matters. Avoid lending or taking money. Some of you may buy a new house or vehicle. It may prove very auspicious for you. It’s a wonderful day for you to revisit your memories. Go to an old park where you haven’t been for a very long time. There are possibilities for distractions in the case of the senior students. Hence, they will be required to read their lessons with full focus.

Scorpio Finance Today If you are in business, then quarrels with your partner can happen. You strictly need to avoid any ego issues with your partner. Avoid taking any new initiatives or starting new ventures, as losses are indicated. Those aspiring to seek a loan will be successful. 

Scorpio Family Today This is a conducive period for socializing as you will get the opportunity to make new connections. Hurdles in the matrimonial match of a family member may vanish. This may your elders happy and relieved. Older family members will take your opinion and advice for some decisions they will be taking.

Scorpio Career Today Professionally, you will be able to execute your ideas with proficiency. This may enable you to garner appreciation and recognition from your seniors. Those of you who have applied for a job overseas may receive a favourable reply now.

Scorpio Health Today Make health a priority. Get enough sleep and invest in your physical and emotional well being. Before going to bed, take a leisurely walk and ventilate the room well. Treat yourself to beauty treatments, swim in the pool or have a relaxing massage to enhance wellness.

Scorpio Love Life Today Single people will put their plan of getting into a relationship into action and become more social. Enjoy the pleasure of meals shared with loved ones. Get dressed up and attend a show or a concert with your significant others. This may add spice to your romantic ties. 

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui.

