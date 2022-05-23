Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 23, 2022 states, good health

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) You are likely to remain in good health. Dietary changes may have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing. Your financial situation may remain stable as well. Some of you are likely to purchase a high-end automobile. Your family life appears to be lively. An event may be celebrated in the company of relatives and friends. Your romantic life could be rewarding as well. Spending time with your partner may allow you to consider and explore a possible future together. Married couples are likely to start a family. However, your professional life may be difficult. You may need to work longer hours to complete pending obligations. Some of you may be required to travel abroad on business. It may turn out to be a difficult experience. Those trying to sell an ancestral house could get a good deal. On the academic front, students may have to avoid distractions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today On the economic front, you may find money flowing in continuously from unexpected sources. This is likely to bolster your financial situation. Cash loaned to someone previously is likely to be returned with interest.

Scorpio Family Today On the domestic front, your re-established bonds may allow you to attend to the needs of your family members. This is likely to keep everyone in a good mood. A long-awaited get-together with friends and family is on the cards.

Scorpio Career Today Professionally, you may need to be patient in order to meet your goals. There may be some delays. You need not be discouraged. Your talents and knowledge in the field are likely to help you navigate turbulent waters at work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today On the health front, you are likely to stay in perfect shape. Sporting activities like jogging and swimming may help your immune system to stay healthy. Turning towards spirituality is likely to provide you with a sense of calm.

Scorpio Love Life Today Your compassion and inner beauty may emotionally draw your romantic partner closer to you. Now is the time to make your relationship official if you want to take it to the next level. Parents are likely to give their consent.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON