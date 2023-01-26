Scorpio Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: Academic success on cards

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The stars align favourably for Scorpios financially, and your situation will improve. Daily Astrological Prediction says, those in the business world could soon enter a prosperous period. Even funds that have been temporarily blocked could unexpectedly become available. Some professionals may earn senior staff members' respect if they work hard and prove themselves worthy. Dealing with a defiant child at home requires patience and understanding. If you need advice, talk to your parents or grandparents. There will be a lot of activity in your social life today, as you are likely to hear from long-lost friends and make contact with a treasured acquaintance. You could go on a short trip to clear your head. It could lead to a reevaluation of your values. Taking a methodical approach could help your fitness goals along. If you have any land or property you are considering selling, now is a good time to do so. Students may achieve success in raising parental expectations by performing better on a significant assessment.

Scorpio Finance Today

The time is right for entrepreneurs, as financial success is likely. Clarity on potential financial partnerships is expected today. You will be financially secure and motivated to increase your earnings even more.

Scorpio Family Today

Even though there will be hiccups in the relationship with your relatives, the bond between family members will remain strong. The unruly actions of children can cause stress at home. Try to keep your cool.

Scorpio Career Today

Keeping in good standing with company higher-ups is likely to increase your employment opportunities. For some, there may be monetary gains as well. Scorpios, previously unemployed, may find suitable work now.

Scorpio Health Today

Yoga and other forms of exercise may aid in the process of becoming physically and mentally fit. You'll also make an effort to resume your regular exercise routine. Maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise routine will help you shed pounds.

Scorpio Love Life Today

To find love, single people need to put themselves out there. You need to come out of your shell and mingle. Scorpio spouses may have a strong connection. People would envy your closeness to one another. You will most likely serve as a romantic role model today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

