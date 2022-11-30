Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 30, 2022: Keep your health in check

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today might seem to be slightly complicated than yesterday. Daily Astrological Prediction says a certain kind of complication might arrive at your door. Understand the methods on how to deal with a difficult situation. Being impatient or aggressive will do you no good. Try to be content and calm instead while keeping in mind all the important measures. If there is a piled up pending work lying on your desk, find ways to revive your dedication upon those. Grab the required materials and start working already. If you fail to complete it within the deadline, your day will be spent being stressed and worried. You wouldn’t want that, would you? While making a decision, make sure to conduct a safe check and complete research. It is likely for you to meet an old friend which will ultimately better your mood. Good, better days are around the corner. Property dealing will carry good outcome today!

Scorpio Health Today

Your health is willing to be spontaneous today. Wherever you go, you wouldn’t experience a hint of exhaustion. Some evening walk with your neighbour at the park will do you good physically as well as mentally.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your finances are at its best today. You will be receiving success in your investments which will bring you abundance. Know where to utilize it.

Scorpio Profession Today

You haven’t been able to focus on your work lately. You have been meeting your deadlines without the required completion. Implement some useful measures to better your career.

Scorpio Family Today

A simple gathering with your family members will bring you joy. Everything turns out to be positive when you are together with your loved ones. Celebrate this unconditional bonding!

Scorpio Romance Today

The possibility of marriage might seem bleak to you today. Don’t let this overwhelm you. It works out only when it is supposed it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

