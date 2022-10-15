Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: A family day!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio, financial health may make you more independent and confident today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get a wonderful opportunity to invest in a construction project. The deal may be sure to raise amazing money. An old, dead financial deal may suddenly become active and may fetch you good margins. A family get-together may come up at a close relative’s place and this may excite you. You may meet distant relatives and friends. However, you may need to ensure that personal matters do not affect your official work. Do remember Scorpio, today you may need to be somewhat more careful and avoid any mistakes at your end.

Scorpio Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio, today may prove to be an auspicious day for you to acquire property. You may understand budgeting and may keep your expenses in check. You may avoid spending money open-handedly.

Scorpio Family Today

You may be relieved of all stress today as you get to spend time with family. Your parents may be in good health and everything may be cordial among family members. You may plan to take them out for a few days. You may do this to relieve them from boredom.

Scorpio Career Today

Be careful Scorpio as you may have some minor issues in professional life. There may be some glitches in the project that you put forward today, so it may be good if you carefully look over it again before submitting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

You may feel good and may not face any major health issues. However, minor ailments like back ache may need some attention. You may do some back exercises to correct your spine. You may need to work on improving your posture to get rid of many health problems.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Today may be an exceptional day for you to get to know the soft side of your partner. Your partner may prove to be an unshakable support to you. You may feel fortunate to have him/her in your life. You may gain confidence to take any risk in life, all thanks to your love partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON