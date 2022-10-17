Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Many things worth celebrating

Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Many things worth celebrating

horoscope
Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 17 to read the daily astrological prediction for Scorpio. Today is the perfect day to surprise your special someone with a date or some romantic music.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 17, 2022: Romance may remain strong for Scorpio natives today.&nbsp;
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 17, 2022: Romance may remain strong for Scorpio natives today. 
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios can have a lot to be happy about. It's possible that your work enthusiasm and energy may pay rich dividends in the workplace. In all likelihood, your financial situation may also improve, and you may realize all your goals. You may try to see your loved ones but may be unable to do so due to work or other commitments. A simple family dispute may threaten your peace of mind, but try to remain calm. Today is the perfect day to surprise your special someone with a date or some romantic music. Someone close to you may need your help. Try to oblige them. It looks like a wonderful day for a short road trip. An under-construction house may be near and may soon be ready for occupancy. If Scorpio natives want things to go their way today, use careful planning and cautious steps. It's possible that you'll do well in the entrance exams.

Scorpio Finance Today

Scorpios who work in the hospitality sector, health care, or run a family business have a good shot at making it big. You can improve your standing in the business world. Those of you who are working to increase the scope and size of your outlet may also see progress.

Scorpio Family Today

There may be some tension in the household. Disagreements with your partner could make your home life unpleasant. Maintain a receptive attitude to diffuse the tension. Avoid getting into petty fights with your sibling over nothing. Today is a day when open lines of communication and firm commitment are essential.

Scorpio Career Today

Heartening career-related good news could surface today for Scorpio individuals. The reward could be a promotion at work or a shot at a dream job abroad. Some of you can even reach the advanced negotiation or discussion stage of a potential new job opportunity.

Scorpio Health Today

Start taking walks in the morning and evening and eating more healthy to improve your overall wellness. Additional methods to enhance one's mental health, such as yoga and meditation, may prove highly beneficial.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Romance may remain strong for Scorpio natives, and some can start discussing a future together. You may have reason to savour the day to the fullest after a candlelit dinner or a lengthy drive.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
astrology sun signs zodiac sign daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope scorpio + 4 more
astrology sun signs zodiac sign daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope scorpio + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out