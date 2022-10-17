Love and Relationship Horoscope for October 17, 2022

Aries: Try not to stress about nothing. You may be having mixed emotions due to a brief absence from a partner. Maybe you need some time to yourself to catch up on your own affairs. Occasionally, doubts may arise, and you may start to wonder whether there is anybody else waiting for your partner in the place they plan to go. For the time being, just worry about yourself and appreciate the tranquilly.

Taurus: Today, your relationships with other individuals should be natural and easy. It won't take much effort to convince them of the merits of your views. This is a day best spent with family and loved ones, reflecting on the past year and looking forward to the future. There have been many highs and lows, but now that you've made it through them, you may give thanks for your perseverance.

Gemini: Being patient and handling disagreements calmly is preferable to being unpleasant to your partner in a relationship. You have a tendency to respond emotionally rather than rationally to situations because of your high levels of sensitivity. An intentional and considerate behaviour may ensure a harmonious partnership. Listen to each other's concerns without becoming defensive.

Cancer: Spend time with your loved ones and count your blessings. The day ahead of you is likely to be enjoyable and peaceful. Being around the people you care about most—and who mean the most to you—will bring you joy. Stop worrying about the things that are bothering you out and give yourself permission to have fun for a while. You have a lot of intuition and emotional intelligence, so follow your gut.

Leo: There is a strong pull today to put everything on hold and spend time with those you care about. A night at the movies or a romantic meal out might be a nice way to break up the routine of the workweek. Put your feet up and rekindle your relationship. Use this opportunity to comfort your lover and push your relationship to the next level by requesting some alone time.

Virgo: Today your relationship becomes monotonous. It is recommended that you take action to counteract the problem. Take creative steps to make sure your partner is happy in your relationship. Avoid allowing boredom dampen your relationship, since it will only lead to disappointment on both of your parts if you give in to it. Keeping a relationship alive must not be put on the back burner.

Libra: Even though you're content in your relationship now, time is still an adversary. Putting in insufficient time together may have a detrimental impact on any relationship. Due to your respective hectic schedules, both of you may have less time for one another. If you feel ignored, give them a call to express how you feel and how much they mean to you. Your forthrightness and candour will help find solutions.

Scorpio: You have integrity, but your emotional partner deserves more from you. A mature attitude may be required of you by a loved one. You need to be practical and realistic enough to comprehend your partner's requirements. Expressing your emotions to a partner might help clear up any confusion and keep the relationship strong. Sending a loving note to your sweetheart is a great way to relax and unwind.

Sagittarius: If you are already committee then watch out that you don't get swept up in the haze of romantic love. First, take some time to reflect about your partner and your connection. If you want to take things to the next level in your relationship, now is the moment to declare your undying devotion. If you want to keep your relationship healthy, you need to communicate your emotions openly and often.

Capricorn: Considering the circumstances, your significant other may come off as evasive and snappish today. However, your attitude could not be helping matters much. It seems that you are both trying to break free of constraints that you have placed on one another. Maybe taking some time apart to do your own thing would do wonders. It will strengthen your bond and help you reconnect with your inner selves.

Aquarius: It's time to re-evaluate and revamp your connection. Get in touch with your inner self and be as honest as possible to evaluate the situation and find solutions. Get to the bottom of it and fix the problem. There's a chance the blame lies with you; if so, investigate what went wrong and deal with it directly. Listen to the message your companion is trying to send. Have an open dialogue in order to identify the issues.

Pisces: Today's astrological configuration may make it difficult to conceal a romantic engagement that you've been carrying on. On the other hand, it could not be someone else who gives the game away, but rather you, if you determine that this is now a major enough development to share with the world. This may be a tough choice, but it will pay off in the end.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779