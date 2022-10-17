Taurus Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Uplifting news awaits you

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

It's likely that Taurus natives can be in a good mood today, thanks to some uplifting news. The news might be about personal or expert life. The hard work you put in now may start bringing returns. You can be kept very busy with your job or company, and you can also make progress toward your goals. Some Taurus natives maybe even receive honors and accolades. It looks like your romantic efforts will pay off brilliantly today. Your health can also be at its best today. Because of this boundless energy, you can expect to be on the go and productive all day long. You may feel better after a long day by taking a stroll in a peaceful neighborhood during your free time. Taking possession of the ancestral house seems like a strong possibility today. Even if Taurus students experience some difficulty in understanding the subject, they can still do well on tests by working hard.

Taurus Finance Today

Travel-related businesses, as well as those run by partnerships or joint ventures, may do exceptionally well today. In addition, you might be the lucky recipient of some unexpected windfall, like a large gift or insurance payout. Returns from stock may remain high as well for Taurus natives.

Taurus Family Today

If you have child or kin, they may make you and your family very proud of their accomplishments. Family tensions can be avoided by keeping lines of communication open. You should give credit where credit is due and perhaps treat young family members to a few presents.

Taurus Career Today

Today is likely to see a number of promotions and reassignments among government workers. Most of them can be satisfactory for Taurus natives. However, success can only be attained through a collaborative effort. Your self-assurance would inspire colleagues and subordinates. Taurus natives may learn a lot from their coworkers as well.

Taurus Health Today

There's a chance that Taurus individuals may be full of energy and enthusiasm all day long. Be as upbeat and positive as possible. You could join a yoga or exercise group. Just make sure you're getting plenty of water and healthy food. Maintain a healthy state of mind and body.

Taurus Love Life Today

You and your romantic partner may have a fantastic day together. As your love for one another deepens, your connection will grow stronger than ever. Try to throw a party as a complete surprise for your significant other, Taureans.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON