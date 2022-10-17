Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 17, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. Mood swings will need to be kept in check, before they mar the day. Support of a well-wisher at work will prove a morale booster and lighten the workload. A family youngster may become a cause for concern and can push you to the limit. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Coffee Color

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those feeling out of sorts for some time are likely to make a quick recovery. Monetary gains from various sources will keep the coffers brimming. Your performance may be watched closely by seniors, but you have nothing to worry about. This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family. You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front.

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 8 & 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Be careful while negotiating a financial deal. Someone close to work will take most of the workload off your shoulders. Family may not appear supportive on an issue. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Unnecessarily worrying about health is not advised. An investment opportunity needs to be weighed properly, before committing your money. Your probationers and internees will get a chance to showcase their talents. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. Be careful in a long distance travel by road. You will be able to prepare well for a competition.

Love Focus: Argument with lover may strain the relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Delegating tasks may make your job a lot easier and give you some respite at work. A financial issue is likely to be go in your favour. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. Good handling of a situation on the domestic front may ward off ugly scenes. A property dispute may make some knock the court’s door. You are likely to focus on planning your career path.

Love Focus: An exciting period of courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue & Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Spouse may welcome your suggestions, but only up to a limit. Adhering to a set routine is advised. This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream & Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. Those appearing for interview will need to stress on current issues to be successful. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, if you play your cards well!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. Giving a helping hand in domestic chores will be much appreciated. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An ailment you are suffering from may show signs of abating. Don’t take liberties with others at work, unless you know them well. You are likely to pick up a fight with someone for not doing your bidding. A family member may become adamant over some issue and make you to his or her line. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some.

Love Focus: Love is certainly in the air, but your recklessness in seeking it may put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Taxing times are ahead for some businesspersons. Things go your way on the work front and get you some excellent opportunities. Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation.

Love Focus: Differences with Lover may culminate into an all out fight today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. A break from the routine is indicated, but it will be in some official capacity. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. Negligence on the health front is to be avoided. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: All shades of Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will need to ease the problems of someone who remains depressed and irritable. Financial uncertainty, which has been prevailing for some time, is likely to dissipate. Your professional output may be lower than usual today. Academically, you are set to perform well. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable.

Love Focus: Pep up a relationship that you have nurtured for long, as it may show signs of stagnating.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow & Magenta

