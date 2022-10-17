Virgo Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Think outside the box

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

There's a chance that the day may bring drastic changes in various areas of your life. Changes in your job description or profile are possible for some Virgo natives. Finances can be expected to be stable and positive. Since you remain goal-oriented today, you may think outside the box when solving problems. It's possible that this will put you in charge. But your personal life could lag behind your professional success. Taking it easy and enjoying life is the best strategy for getting through the next few days. Before setting out on a road trip to a distant destination, stock up on cash and supplies. The trip could be ruined if you aren't ready for it. Virgo students should maintain a positive attitude for their results to be excellent. Seek out the counsel of your elders and mentors to improve your grade. There will be rental homes available, and those in the market for a house can find one that works for them.

Virgo Finance Today

An unexpected financial windfall could be the day's first big success for Virgo natives. The current juncture is optimal for reevaluating existing investment strategies and reorganizing the portfolio. Potentially enticing compensation and out-of-the-blue costs could keep you excited.

Virgo Family Today

Communication with loved ones may prove to be a revelation of sorts for some Virgo natives. You can open up to them and engage in a heart-to-heart and honest conversation. Feel free to discuss your concerns with your significant other. They will most likely back your choice.

Virgo Career Today

Virgo individuals’ careers and enterprises are likely to prosper, particularly if it involves selling goods or providing services to customers abroad. People at work may come to you for counsel on crucial issues. They may seriously listen to what you have to say and consider it to be of great value.

Virgo Health Today

Now that your health is improving, some Virgos may finally kick their bad habits. Friends and family may rally around you to help you. You've given some serious thought to improving your diet and may implement it earnestly. The best way to boost your endurance is to work out frequently.

Virgo Love Life Today

There's a chance that today may be a difficult one for your marriage. You may find yourself arguing with your partner more often than usual. It's possible that singles have a bumpy love life, too. Maintaining peace will be essential to keeping your relationship strong.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

