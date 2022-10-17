Pisces Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Push past the mental blocks

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces natives will likely be able to push past the mental blocks that have kept them from realising their potential. You can increase your marketability to potential employers by consistently expanding your skill set. You can also look into online courses for this purpose. It's possible that the Pisces business people can reap substantial financial rewards with a new venture or deal. Those who are falling behind academically have a good shot at getting some assistance. Some people may be able to solve their own problems faster by consulting with older relatives. Retreats and weekend trips may be precisely what the doctor ordered right now. An occasion to relax and enjoy oneself may arise. You may meet some interesting people today, Pisces natives. Be as thorough as possible in your evaluation of the property investment. Seek out as much information as possible before making a call. Then, proceed with the transaction if you want to make a profit.

Pisces Finance Today

The key to financial success is exercising restraint and not wasting money, Pisces natives. When it comes to the financial situation, Pisces natives can seek the advice of others. Potentially significant gains are possible. Avoid complete faith, though.

Pisces Family Today

Everyone at home can expect nothing but the best from you, and you're likely to deliver. Siblings and kin will appreciate of your renewed vigour to mend fences. You may remain sought after at home, and youngsters may come to you for advice.

Pisces Career Today

The day may be a taxing one at work for Pisces individuals. New responsibilities may be placed in your lap at the office, adding to your already heavy workload. A few of you may even become seriously unmotivated to do your work. Learn to focus better so you can achieve your goals.

Pisces Health Today

Pisces natives would feel more balanced and healthier if they stuck to a healthy diet and moderation in all things today. You need to give yourself more regular opportunities to rest and rejuvenate. This might give you the stamina to get through the day.

Pisces Love Life Today

A few of you seem to have learned how to rein in your more extreme feelings. You and your spouse may find renewed energy and happiness in your relationship as a result. There are dates out there for the single Pisces natives. However, exercise restraint and choose your connections carefully.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

