Libra Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Give yourself some credit

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives can learn something new about themselves today. You should be pleased with yourself for broadening your horizons. You're in the mood to spend some quality time alone to get to know yourself better. Maintaining a secure financial situation can give Libra a sense of strength. There's a chance that you'll take on more responsibility at home. Things in your career are likely to progress slowly but steadily. There's a chance your health isn't a concern. Spending time with your loved ones is essential to maintaining harmony in the house. Further, a promising romantic development could make Libra natives’ day better. You may not get the results you want from a business trip or meeting. Don't drive long distances if you can help it. If you want to sell your property, you should have no trouble finding interested parties. If you want to succeed in school, you should not put off doing work until the last minute.

Libra Finance Today

Libra individuals’ financial investments may likely yield favourable results. Moreover, your income and expenditures may remain balanced all day. As a result, your quantum of savings too can increase. What you've saved up could be used to buy pretty much anything.

Libra Family Today

Thanks to your efforts, you might become your relative's favourite. Your accomplishment will serve to boost their pride in you. Teens may look up to you because of your upbeat attitude and sympathetic demeanour. Libra natives have the potential to lead them well.

Libra Career Today

It's possible that you'll become preoccupied with your new responsibilities. Libras might be given a load of new responsibilities and tasks today. Increase productivity by streamlining your processes. On the flip side, some of your coworkers may not appreciate your way of doing things.

Libra Health Today

Libra individuals might find great success with a new exercise plan. You could get a lot of praise for the remarkable transformation you've undergone. Take on the hard-to-solve issues you usually shrug off. Doing so will guarantee your health and happiness.

Libra Love Life Today

You should tell or show that special someone in your life how much they mean to you if you want to elevate their status in your life. There is a high probability of getting a positive reply. Maintaining an honest relationship is essential, no matter how long you've been together. This will make your significant other very happy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

