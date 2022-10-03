Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 3, 2022: Expect financial roadblocks

SCORPIO(Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio natives' hands may be full, and they may remain busy on the professional front today. A plethora of exciting projects may come their way. You may receive positive feedback from your superiors for your exceptional job performance. On the other hand, today may be a mixed day, as you encounter some financial roadblocks on the economic front. Money may be tied up in dubious schemes or speculative activities, making it difficult to access. If you want to strengthen your relationships and bring peace to your home, try spending quality time with your loved ones and paying attention to their needs. If you're looking to improve your well-being, joining a fitness class is an excellent step in the right direction. From Yoga and meditation to high-intensity interval training, plenty of options are available to suit your needs and preferences.Scorpio students are likely to receive good news which may them optimistic about the future.

Scorpio Finance Today Today you may have some financial instability due to the health issue of your parents or partner. Keep aside some contingency funds to tide over the situation. Also, look out for new sources of income. You should stay cautious while communicating, as misunderstandings with your business partners may arise.

Scorpio Family Today Scorpios can expect solid support from their elder siblings, which may help them resolve family issues. It is essential to spend time with your children and loved ones and to pay attention to their needs. This can help to strengthen your relationships and create a more peaceful home environment.

Scorpio Career Today Today, your workday may be busy because of the influx of new and exciting assignments. Your employers may praise and appreciate your excellent performance on the professional front. Promotions are also likely for some Scorpios.

Scorpio Health Today You may become more health-conscious and join a fitness class with like-minded individuals. This could lead to positive changes in your overall well-being. Also, consider trying Yoga or meditation to achieve a sense of peace of mind.

Scorpio Love Life Today The day may make the love life of Scorpios natives stronger. You may spend quality time with your partner, and mutual understanding between you is likely to improve. Your spouse is expected to remain supportive but may face discomfort on the health front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

