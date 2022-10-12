Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today, October12,'22: Some financial problems in store for you

Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 12 to read the daily astrological prediction for Scorpio. Today may be a hectic day at the workplace as you may get added responsibilities.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 11, 2022: Dear Scorpio, today may have some financial problems in store for you.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio, today may have some financial problems in store for you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there may be a possibility that these problems may bring a sudden halt to many of your ongoing projects, however do not worry as this may only be a short phase and may pass soon. Just keep a check on your spending, it may be good if you spend wisely. Your family may understand your financial crisis and may not bother you with other domestic issues. Your parents may boost your morale. They may try to take you out of this messy situation. At work, you may dedicate yourself completely to work and may avoid any office parties. Health may need some attention. You start to take some immunity boosting supplements after consulting with a health expert.

Scorpio Finance Today

Scorpio, you may have to face some disappointment on the financial front and this may make you restless. You may have to work on your instincts and make some modifications in your money matters.

Scorpio Family Today

Scorpio, your family may remain very supportive but it may also be demanding. You may avoid getting into small arguments with your family members today as this may ruin your mood as well as your day.

Scorpio Career Today

Today may be a hectic day at the workplace as you may get added responsibilities. However, these may give you a chance to prove your worth. You may make great moves at work if you remain in contact with influential and experienced persons.

Scorpio Health Today

You may work on improving your eating habits as that may save you from developing any eating disorders. Regular exercise and health checkup may do good to your body.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Love enters your life and spreads happiness. You may enjoy an average day with your partner. You may be happy to realize that your partner understands you very well and may be ready to make compromises if required. You may feel guaranteed that he/she may always have confidence in you and may support you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

