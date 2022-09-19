Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 19, 2022: You'll need family support

SCORPIO(Oct 24-Nov 22) You may feel little shaky looking at your finances today. You may make an effort to improve your earning but it may not turn out to be good. The money invested earlier may not provide you with hefty profits. Scorpio, your family may be considerate towards you and may not burden you with their expectations. You may feel happy to have an understanding family. Your work may not provide you with ample satisfaction. You may need to gather more inputs to improve your performance. To stay productive, you may have to make a deliberate effort to stay away from any kind of stress. It may be good if you continue with your regular exercise and workout. You may also start to consume more of raw and healthy vegetables.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today Dear Scorpio, your efforts made in financial activities may not yield pleasant results. You may need to work smart to improve your earning. You may need to improve your contact sources and public relations to stay alert on the financial market.

Scorpio Family Today There may be some disagreement with one of the family members today. However, it may get resolved quickly. You may try to work out your problems if any. It may be a usual day with nothing much exciting.

Scorpio Career Today On the work front, you may need to change your strategy of work. You may have to work smartly if you want to get noticed by your higher officials. You may plan to start a new venture or initiate some work of your own. You may feel a healthy competition around you.Scorpio Health Today Your health and effectiveness may stay normal. Your faith towards God may keep you fit and trouble free. You may follow a disciplined life and pay attention to your eating habits. You may stop junk food completely. Your enthusiasm and morale may remain high.Scorpio Love Life Today Scorpio, you may spend pleasant moments with your beloved. There may be some necessary discussion with your loved one. Your happiness may increase as you may have a more balanced relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON