Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 22, 2022: Time to focus on your thoughts

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio natives need to focus on their thoughts in a positive direction and avoid any kind of negativity. Avoid overthinking and trust your ability. A positive response from the one you secretly love is likely to make your day. Your family will keep you occupied during this time and you can celebrate and have a joyful time with your friends and loved ones. Your finances would continue to do well. Scorpio individuals’ well-honed and healthy instincts will warn you in case things start to go wrong. Previous investments will keep your bank balance healthy. You are likely to deal with extreme pressure and high-performance expectation may make things difficult at work. Procrastination will only complicate matters for Scorpio students on the academic front, so it's time to be serious about your studies. New property dealing would materialise for some Scorpio natives, helping in bringing fabulous gains. Someone may pester you for a favour on the social front, so remain diplomatic, even if you are unable to help out.

Scorpio Finance Today The financial status will remain steady and you can achieve what you desire from your current business. Scorpio natives’ financial life may remain balanced with a healthy mix of income and expenditure. A windfall can be expected in a current venture.

Scorpio Family Today A group activity with family would keep everyone in a relaxed and cheerful mood. Visiting any close relatives or friends will improve Scorpio natives’ perspective. A family member may shower you with attention and are likely to be in a good mood to listen to what you have to say.

Scorpio Career Today Scorpio individuals need to remain alert on the professional front as a mistake could be embarrassing and expensive. Don't feel reluctant in meeting a senior to explain things in person on the work front, as it will save you the hassle of being called for an explanation later.

Scorpio Health Today Avoid excesses and follow dietary restrictions to maintain good health. Something included in your diet will prove beneficial for your health. Listening to your spiritual side will also help. Reading books on spirituality will be of immense help to Scorpio natives.

Scorpio Love Life Today If love is what you seek, it is celebration time already as you manage to impress the person you fancy. Romance takes a turn for the better for married Scorpio natives. Honouring promises on the romantic front will help strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

