Scorpio Horoscope Today, September29, 2022:Stress may creep into your love space

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Today, Scorpios will be favorably inspired to attain their objectives. You will be able to concentrate on what you are intended to perform. You may get to have opportunities which will help you move ahead in your career. Today is an auspicious moment to put in dedicated efforts to obtain adequate benefits. Business people are also likely to achieve profits, and it is a favourable time to start initiatives that have been long overdue. Working on parental advice would help in harmonizing the family’s atmosphere.

Stress could creep into your married life. Your life partner may behave aggressively, which should be tackled with patience. It is important to stay calm and composed when conversing with your spouse. There is an excellent chance to secure admission to a very reputed college or university for some Scorpio students today. Give it your best. Pack your bags and head outdoors as travelling is likely to be fun.

Scorpio Finance Today There are chances of generating quick profit from an investment scheme presented to you today. Financially, Scorpios can expect a healthy influx of funds from new businesses. It may give momentum to their expansion plans.

Scorpio Family Today Energy and planning may be required to address domestic concerns but the effort is well spent. Scorpio individuals may experience increased harmony in their relationships. There will be an opportunity to reconcile differences, if any, in family relationships.

Scorpio Career Today This can be a beneficial day for Scorpio individuals’ work life. An opportunity to advance your career or some of you are also likely to grab a job with higher salary. Those of you active in government service will gain recognition.

Scorpio Health Today Health-wise, Scorpio individuals are likely to stay strong but avoid consuming street food. As you begin to listen to your body, you may have more control over your appetite and your emotional responses. A new fitness routine may give a boost to weight-loss efforts.

Scorpio Love Life Today Due to the demanding attitude of your spouse, Scorpio individuals’ love life may be impacted. To minimize future misunderstandings, it's imperative that you establish clear expectations upfront. Time to leave aside your shyness to enable yourself to enjoy a romantic life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

