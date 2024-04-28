 Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28, 2024 predicts good return from investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28, 2024 predicts good return from investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Fall in love and shower affection to receive care back.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, fall in love and shower affection to receive care back.

Be expressive in love and your sensibility will resolve the existing issues in the relationship. Be cool at the office but ensure all professional tasks are well done. Fall in love and shower affection to receive care back. Show the willingness to take up new professional roles. You are good in terms of money and no major medical issue will also trouble you.

Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28: You are good in terms of money and no major medical issue will also trouble you.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Have a positive approach towards romance. You will have a good time with the partner and in case you intend to take the relationship to the next level, introduce the partner to your parents. Open communication is crucial in the relationship. Some long-distance love affairs will see troubles. Pay attention while spending time together. Married Scorpios should not get trapped in office romance as your spouse will catch you red-handed this week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful while taking up new assignments. Some tasks will require you to travel. Marketing and salespersons will struggle to convince the clients. Those who are keen to switch jobs can attend interviews. Entrepreneurs can seriously consider expanding the business but ensure you have trustworthy partners. Students will clear examination papers and some job seekers will also receive an offer letter in the second half of the week.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will be stable this week and this is a good time to invest in jewelry or property. Go ahead with the plan to buy a car in the second half while females will buy electronic devices. Those who want to settle a financial dispute can pick the first part of the week as it is auspicious to resolve problems. Some senior natives will also distribute wealth among the children.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. Stick to a healthy diet and be careful while boarding a train. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues but things will be settled down in a short time. Keep a balance between office and personal life. Start exercising and you may also practice meditation to keep the mind under control.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

