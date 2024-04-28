Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28, 2024 predicts good return from investments

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, fall in love and shower affection to receive care back. Be expressive in love and your sensibility will resolve the existing issues in the relationship. Be cool at the office but ensure all professional tasks are well done. Fall in love and shower affection to receive care back. Show the willingness to take up new professional roles. You are good in terms of money and no major medical issue will also trouble you. Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28: You are good in terms of money and no major medical issue will also trouble you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Have a positive approach towards romance. You will have a good time with the partner and in case you intend to take the relationship to the next level, introduce the partner to your parents. Open communication is crucial in the relationship. Some long-distance love affairs will see troubles. Pay attention while spending time together. Married Scorpios should not get trapped in office romance as your spouse will catch you red-handed this week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful while taking up new assignments. Some tasks will require you to travel. Marketing and salespersons will struggle to convince the clients. Those who are keen to switch jobs can attend interviews. Entrepreneurs can seriously consider expanding the business but ensure you have trustworthy partners. Students will clear examination papers and some job seekers will also receive an offer letter in the second half of the week.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will be stable this week and this is a good time to invest in jewelry or property. Go ahead with the plan to buy a car in the second half while females will buy electronic devices. Those who want to settle a financial dispute can pick the first part of the week as it is auspicious to resolve problems. Some senior natives will also distribute wealth among the children.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. Stick to a healthy diet and be careful while boarding a train. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues but things will be settled down in a short time. Keep a balance between office and personal life. Start exercising and you may also practice meditation to keep the mind under control.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

