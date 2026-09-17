September Harvest Moon 2026: When to see the Harvest Moon in the US and what it means in astrology

September’s full Moon will occur in the US on September 26, bringing the year’s Harvest Moon to the Northern Hemisphere. The Moon will reach its exact full phase at 12:49 p.m. EDT on Saturday, September 26, but that does not mean you need to watch the sky at that time. The Moon will be below the horizon for much of the US then, so the better opportunity comes around sunset when it rises in the eastern sky.

A Harvest Full Moon or the September Full Moon. (Photo by Katsumi Murouchi via Getty Images)

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According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the September full Moon is called the Harvest Moon because it is the full Moon closest to the September equinox. In 2026, the autumn equinox falls on September 23, making the September 26 full Moon the Harvest Moon.

Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac calls September’s full Moon a Harvest Moon. Know what it means spiritually?

When is the September Full Moon in 2026?

According to Date and Time, the Harvest Moon reaches peak illumination at 12:49 p.m. EDT on September 26, or 4:49 p.m. UTC. It will appear full around the peak for more than one night, so you can also look on September 25 or September 27 if the weather does not cooperate on the 26th.

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{{^usCountry}} For US skywatchers, the exact Moonrise time depends on your location. The important point is to look toward the eastern horizon around sunset on September 26**. The Moon will then remain visible through the night before setting around sunrise. Space.com notes that the rising Moon can appear especially large near the horizon because of the familiar Moon illusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For US skywatchers, the exact Moonrise time depends on your location. The important point is to look toward the eastern horizon around sunset on September 26**. The Moon will then remain visible through the night before setting around sunrise. Space.com notes that the rising Moon can appear especially large near the horizon because of the familiar Moon illusion. {{/usCountry}}

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Why is September's full Moon called the Harvest Moon?

Around the September equinox, Moonrise occurs at a smaller time interval from one evening to the next in the Northern Hemisphere. Instead of the Moon rising roughly 50 minutes later each day, the difference becomes much shorter around the Harvest Moon. Time and date say the interval is about 25 minutes around New York and can be even shorter at higher northern latitudes.

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That pattern meant people could get extra moonlight shortly after sunset for several evenings. The additional light was traditionally useful during harvest season, which is why the name Harvest Moon became associated with this particular full Moon.

What does the Harvest Moon mean in astrology?

Full Moons are traditionally associated with culmination, awareness and reflection in astrology. With this one occurring in Aries, astrologers may interpret the period as a time to look at personal goals, boundaries and decisions that have been developing over the past few months.

That does not mean the full Moon will cause a particular event or emotion. Astrology offers a symbolic framework for reflection, rather than a scientifically established way of predicting behaviour or life events. According to the Time and date, there is little hard evidence showing that the Moon has a measurable effect on human physiology and behaviour.

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How to watch the Harvest Moon in the US?

If you are watching the September Full Moon from the US, then find a location with an unobstructed eastern horizon and check your local Moonrise time for September 26.

The Moon will be visible without special equipment. NASA's September skywatching guide also notes that the Harvest Moon will appear near Saturn around this time, giving skywatchers another reason to look up.

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If clouds block the view on September 26, try the following evening. The Moon will still look nearly full.