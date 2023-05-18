Shani Jayanti 2023: Know which areas of your life are controlled by Saturn

Have you ever wondered why certain areas of your life seem to be stuck in a rut, while others are flourishing? Well, it's all due to the impact of Saturn – the slowest-moving planet in the solar system which is associated with hard work, discipline, responsibility and karma. As we celebrate Shani Jayanti - the birth anniversary of Lord Saturn – on May 19, 2023, let us discover how Saturn influences different aspects of our being and what changes you can make to align yourself with its energy as per your zodiac sign.

Aries: Due to the influence of Saturn, you may face obstacles and experience delays or challenges in your professional life. However, if positive, Saturn's influence can also grant perseverance and the potential for long-term success. You will have cautious approach towards financial matters and there may be delays or difficulties in achieving monetary goals. However, if Saturn is positive, it can provide opportunities for gradual progress through persistence and hard work.

Taurus: Saturn gives you a strong desire for knowledge and a serious attitude towards education. You are likely to be interested in exploring philosophical and spiritual subjects, and may have a conservative or traditional approach to religion. In addition, you tend to have a strong work ethic and are driven to succeed in your chosen field. You value stability and security in career and have a patient and methodical approach to achieving your goals.

Gemini: Saturn influences your need to undergo significant personal transformations, either on a psychological or spiritual level. This could involve letting go of old patterns, beliefs, or attachments. In addition, Saturn's influence may indicate a serious and disciplined approach to education. It suggests a need for structured learning, deep study, and a commitment to developing a strong philosophical foundation. It also emphasizes the importance of well-planned journeys.

Cancer: Saturn rules over your partnerships, including marriage, business partnerships, and close relationships. Its influence may bring a serious and responsible approach to relationships. It can bring a sense of duty and responsibility to marriage and long-term commitments. Saturn's rulership also indicates a cautious approach to managing shared assets and investments. You may be drawn to introspection and exploring own subconscious patterns.

Leo: Saturn provides you with strong sense of duty and responsibility towards your work and service to others. You may face challenges in daily work routine, but with perseverance, you can overcome them. Health matters may also require extra attention, and you should adopt healthy habits. In addition, you may tend to seek long-lasting and stable relationships. This position of Saturn indicates that you may encounter delays or obstacles in your marriage or partnerships.

Virgo: Saturn rules over your sense of creativity, romantic life and education. You may have a methodical approach to artistic expression. Saturn's influence on romance can make you cautious and reserved in matters of the heart. You may have high standards and seek stability in relationships. You may excel in subjects that require analytical thinking and attention to detail. In addition, Saturn blesses you with areas that require attention to detail, discipline, and a strong work ethic.

Libra: Saturn has presence over your home, family, roots, inner emotional stability, and real estate. You may have a strong sense of responsibility towards your family, and you may find yourself taking on leadership roles within your household. You can have a serious demeanour to your emotional life. Saturn also rules over your creativity, self-expression, romance, children, and speculative ventures. With Saturn's influence, you are likely to take parenting responsibilities seriously.

Scorpio: Saturn rules your communication, intellect, and siblings. Saturn adds a serious and analytical mindset to these areas of your life. Due to this, you may be a thoughtful speaker and listener, carefully choosing your words and expressing yourself in a measured manner. Saturn also governs your home, family, roots, emotional foundation, and the end-of-life matters. Due to this, you may like to take responsibility of your family on your shoulders.

Sagittarius: Your life areas like personal finances, material possessions, values, and self-worth are all controlled by Saturn. Due to this, you may have a serious and cautious approach toward money and possessions. You tend to be responsible and disciplined when it comes to financial matters, emphasizing long-term stability and security. In addition, Saturn rules over your hobbies, courage and younger siblings and your strong sense of responsibility towards these areas.

Capricorn: Saturn becomes the ruling planet of your entire life, which means it has a direct control over your self-image, physical appearance, and overall personality. Due to this, you tend to have a serious, practical, and responsible demeanour. You are ambitious, hardworking, and often project a sense of maturity and authority. Further, Saturn also rules over your family and finances. Due to this, you handle domestic and financial matters with a sense of maturity.

Aquarius: For you, Saturn is a key planet as it rules over your health, personality and approach to life. It gives you a reserved, introverted, and cautious nature. You tend to have a practical approach to life, are disciplined, and display a strong sense of responsibility. In addition, you may have a strong interest in exploring the depths of your psyche and the mysteries of life. You may experience periods of isolation or feel a sense of limitation in your private life.

Pisces: Saturn governs your friendships, social networks, groups, associations, aspirations, goals, and wishes. Due to this, you may choose your friends carefully and prefer long-lasting, loyal relationships. You are likely to be hardworking and dedicated to achieving goals and aspirations. Saturn also controls your other life areas like spirituality, subconscious mind and self-realization. Due to this, you may experience a sense of responsibility and duty towards spiritual and inner growth.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON