On May 17, Saturn enters Revati Nakshatra, one of the most emotionally sensitive areas of the zodiac because it falls under Gandanta. In astrology, Gandanta phases are linked with emotional and karmic transitions. This Saturn transit may begin closing emotional chapters that have been running in the background for years. Instead of bringing sudden external changes right away, this phase is likely to create emotional heaviness from within. Many people may find themselves overthinking, revisiting old memories, feeling emotionally distant, or questioning where life is heading.

Shani Transit 2026: Saturn enters Revati Nakshatra, how it could impact the zodiac signs(Pinterest)

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Since Revati is ruled by Mercury and Saturn remains in Pisces, thoughts and emotions can easily become mixed during this period. According to Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, this is not a transit that rewards rushing or forcing answers. It is a time to slow down, simplify life, become emotionally mature, and build stronger discipline in daily routines.

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Those going through Shani Sade Sati, Shani Dhaiya, or Saturn Mahadasha or Antardasha may feel the effects of this transit more strongly.

This transit may slow you down mentally before it starts bringing practical changes in your life. You could suddenly feel disconnected from people, routines, or goals that once excited you. Sleep patterns may become irregular, and quiet overthinking can increase. Constantly trying to stay mentally active may also leave you emotionally exhausted. Right now, forcing clarity will only make things feel heavier. Keeping your routine simple, reducing screen time, following a proper sleep schedule, and spending time in silence can help you feel more balanced during this phase.

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{{^usCountry}} Saturn may start changing your social circle and long-term goals during this period. Some friendships could naturally fade, and group dynamics may feel different. You might also feel emotionally distant from people you once relied on. This is less about loneliness and more about emotional growth. When it comes to your career, you may question whether your current path still feels meaningful. Avoid chasing people emotionally or trying too hard to hold onto old connections. Focus on stable relationships and practical long-term plans instead. Gemini {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturn may start changing your social circle and long-term goals during this period. Some friendships could naturally fade, and group dynamics may feel different. You might also feel emotionally distant from people you once relied on. This is less about loneliness and more about emotional growth. When it comes to your career, you may question whether your current path still feels meaningful. Avoid chasing people emotionally or trying too hard to hold onto old connections. Focus on stable relationships and practical long-term plans instead. Gemini {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This transit can increase pressure related to career, responsibilities, and public image. Even if things are going well professionally, you may still feel emotionally unsatisfied with your achievements. One of the biggest mistakes now would be making impulsive career decisions because of temporary frustration. Saturn is slowly helping you build long-term stability. Staying organised, managing your schedule properly, and avoiding unnecessary arguments with authority figures will work in your favour. Consistency matters more than attention right now. Cancer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This transit can increase pressure related to career, responsibilities, and public image. Even if things are going well professionally, you may still feel emotionally unsatisfied with your achievements. One of the biggest mistakes now would be making impulsive career decisions because of temporary frustration. Saturn is slowly helping you build long-term stability. Staying organised, managing your schedule properly, and avoiding unnecessary arguments with authority figures will work in your favour. Consistency matters more than attention right now. Cancer {{/usCountry}}

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Your emotional mindset may begin changing quietly during this transit. Old beliefs, emotional attachments, and even life priorities could start shifting. Many Cancerians may lose interest in things they once cared deeply about, which can feel confusing at first. Activities like meditation, journaling, spiritual reading, or travelling may help you feel emotionally stable. This transit is teaching emotional maturity through detachment and self-reflection.

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This phase may bring hidden emotional fears to the surface, especially around trust, finances, insecurity, or emotional dependence. You could become more private emotionally and less willing to open up easily. Avoid reacting from your ego or trying to emotionally control situations. Staying practical in both financial and personal matters will help this transit feel smoother. Therapy, meditation, healthy boundaries, and financial discipline may become especially important now.

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Relationships may become more serious during this transit. Weak communication, one-sided effort, or emotionally immature behaviour will become harder to ignore. You may begin questioning whether certain relationships truly support your long-term emotional well-being. At the same time, overthinking in relationships can also increase. Listening carefully before reacting and maintaining realistic expectations will help you handle this period better.

Your emotional stress may start affecting your physical energy more quickly during this transit. Work pressure, poor sleep, emotional exhaustion, and unhealthy routines could leave you feeling drained without fully understanding why. Saturn is pushing you to fix imbalances in your lifestyle. Avoid taking on emotional responsibilities that are unnecessarily exhausting you. A healthy routine, proper rest, balanced eating habits, and emotional boundaries will become very important for your well-being now.

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You may become emotionally quieter during this transit and lose interest in surface-level interactions. There will be a stronger need for privacy, emotional depth, and meaningful connections. Creative work may improve, but emotional impulsiveness in relationships can create complications. Old emotional wounds, especially related to past relationships, may also return. Channeling your emotions into creativity, spirituality, or disciplined routines can help you feel more grounded.

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Family matters and emotional security may become major themes during this period. Old emotions connected to home, childhood, parents, or feelings of belonging could resurface strongly. Some Sagittarians may even feel emotionally disconnected from their surroundings. This transit is encouraging you to simplify your emotional world. Try to reduce tension at home, clear emotional clutter, and stop suppressing feelings for too long.

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Your communication style may change noticeably during this transit. You could naturally become quieter, more observant, and less interested in unnecessary conversations. However, internal frustration may sometimes make your words sound harsher than intended. Be careful when communicating, as misunderstandings can happen easily now. Journalling, emotional control, and structured thinking can help you manage this energy in a healthier way.

This transit may bring emotional insecurity related to finances, self-worth, and stability. You may compare yourself with others more often or worry about money even when the situation is manageable. Saturn wants you to rebuild your understanding of value and security. Avoid emotional spending, panic-based decisions, and impulsive reactions to finances. Focus instead on savings, practical planning, discipline, and emotional grounding.

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For Pisces, this may become one of the most emotionally important phases in recent years because Saturn is directly reshaping your sense of self. You could feel emotionally heavy, serious, detached, or mentally tired at first. People around you may notice changes in your behaviour before you fully understand them yourself. This transit slowly removes emotional escapism and pushes you toward maturity and stability. A disciplined routine, meditation, emotional boundaries, and a calmer lifestyle will help you feel more emotionally secure during this time.

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Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are based on general planetary movements and are meant for entertainment and personal reflection purposes only. Individual experiences may vary depending on personal birth charts and life circumstances.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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