Solar eclipse 2021: Astrological significance and impact of Surya Grahan

On June 10, this year’s first solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will be taking place in Taurus sign and Mrigashira nakshatra. According to the Hindu calendar, the eclipse will take place during Krishna Paksha Amavasya tithi and will start at 1.42 pm and end at 6.41 pm. The peak time of the eclipse will be at 4.16 pm (IST) when both Sun and Moon will be conjunct exactly at 25 degrees in Taurus sign.

From an astronomical perspective, the solar eclipse on June 10 will not be a total eclipse, but an Annular one, wherein only the middle region of the Sun will be covered by Moon creating a ring-like disc in the process. Due to this, this phenomenal cosmic event will resemble a ring of fire when seen from Earth.

In Hindu culture, eclipses or grahan are considered to be inauspicious. The sun, which is worshipped as a major source of life in the universe, disappears during the solar eclipse, making it an omen of all things evil. In Vedic astrology, solar eclipse has been associated with shadowy ‘planets’ such as Rahu and Ketu. Rahu and Ketu are important lunar nodes. They are massless, yet potent mathematical points in space, and hence are called shadow planets. They are always opposite each other in the sky or birth chart, and the main force of karma and desire can be seen along its axis.

Both these nodes have been vested with exemplary powers in Vedic astrology as they are thought to usurp the power of planets with whom they are conjunct in a horoscope, thereby casting an eclipse over their powers to do good. As per Hindu mythology, eclipse occurs due to the enmity shared between Rahu-Ketu and Sun-Moon at the time of Amrit Manthan. It is believed that Rahu and Ketu, due to their ongoing enmity, create an eclipse over the Moon and Sun every year.

In Hindu tradition, Sutak Kaal is observed from 12 hours before the eclipse till the time it is over. It is believed that the earth’s atmosphere is contaminated during Sutak and extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects due to contamination.

The solar eclipse will hardly be visible in India (barely in some parts of Jammu & Kashmir and North-East), hence, people living in India will not be required to observe Sutak. However, it is advisable to observe Sutak for those living in other parts of the world where the eclipse will be visible such as north-eastern United States, eastern Canada, northern Europe, including Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Scandinavia.

What’s special about the June 10 solar eclipse?

The eclipse of June 10 will be the first solar eclipse of 2021. The next and only solar eclipse of this year will take place on December 4. This will be a Total eclipse, and will not be visible in India as well.

Also, this solar eclipse coincides with Shani Jayanti – the birth anniversary of Lord Shani (Saturn). This striking coincidence last happened 148 years back, on May 26, 1873. In astrological parlance, Saturn is child of Sun. It rules action and justice. Hence, it is most advisable to perform rituals and remedies for Saturn, especially by people with Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius Moon signs since they are currently under the spell of Sadhe-Sati. The ideal remedy for Saturn is to read Shani Chalisa. Lighting a diya (lamp) filled with mustard oil in front of Peepal (Banyan) tree and offering Til (Sesame seeds will also add to the auspiciousness.

Another thing to note is that this solar eclipse will take place in Taurus sign, which currently houses Rahu and Mercury. Hence, this will create a vicious cocktail involving Sun-Moon-Rahu-Mercury (aspected by Ketu) which will enhance the maleficence of this eclipse. Interestingly, Taurus is the rising sign of the horoscope of independent India, which point towards significant politico-economic and military developments in the country’s landscape. For individuals, the eclipse corresponds to new beginnings and unexpected opportunities.

(Neeraj Dhankher is a vedic astrologer with 24 years of experience. He is the Founder & CEO of Astro Zindagi)