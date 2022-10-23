Solar Eclipse on October 25: How to align your karmas based on your zodiac sign

A partial solar eclipse will be taking place on October 25, 2022, just a day after Diwali. In India, the eclipse would be visible from cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi and Mathura. In New Delhi, it would be visible from 4:28 PM to 5:42 PM. Talking of eclipses, this will be the last solar eclipse of this year, even though we will witness a Lunar Eclipse on November 7-8, 2022. The current solar eclipse will take place in Libra sign. What is notable about this eclipse is that planets like Venus and Ketu will also be a part of this spectacular phenomenon. This can have important repercussions on our lives. Let us explore how people of different zodiac signs can align their karmas to harmonise the energy of this eclipse.

Aries: This eclipse has the potential to highlight ideological divides with people around you. Disagreement between partners in a committed relationship can be challenging. Wait your turn and try to express your thoughts without becoming upset. There may also be difficulties in your interactions with your children. There may be risks to your professional reputation. Don't commit yourself to any new agreements.

Taurus: You will experience a burst of energy and the eclipse will highlight your fighting spirit. By channelising your energy in the appropriate direction, you will be able to defeat your opponents. Use this new-found vigour to achieve growth in your career, be it promotion in job or expansion of business. Take care of your mother’s health as this eclipse can bring some unexpected illness to her.

Gemini: The eclipse is a call to explore your subconscious and think creatively. You may struggle to obtain success if you don't try out of the box approaches. If you're in a relationship, now is the moment to finally address any outstanding problems you've been putting off. Use your imagination on the job and you'll be sure to catch the eye of your superiors. Your siblings could achieve a professional milestone.

Cancer: To succeed, you must prioritise your own well-being and concerns above those of others. Your ability to get things done, especially around the house, may be severely hampered by your commitments there. Make sure your mom is well taken care of, too. Remember to keep your guard up, since dealing with family concerns can be a drain on your resources. Nonetheless, real estate investments will be lucrative right now.

Leo: Awaken your inner ambition and be ready to take some chances in order to reach your goals. Don't be scared to try new things, believe in yourself, and give your very best at work. The seniors in your life, both professionally and personally, will back you up completely. The business case for a quick travel is strong. The future of your children is bright and filled with abundance.

Virgo: Focus on fine-tuning your financial strategy during this eclipse. Numerous unanticipated costs are looming, which can quickly undermine any attempts at budgeting. If you want to come up with a solid investment plan, it's best to get advice from professionals. Furthermore, it is preferable to have as much tolerance as possible and prevent arguments with co-workers. Take care of your throat and ears.

Libra: Use this eclipse as a time to work on your self-assurance. Your self-assurance may be shaken as a result of recent events. But you need to keep your cool in the face of adversity and not let the chaos get to you emotionally. In the meanwhile, practise making tough choices. While it's understandable that the actions of others may upset you, you should refrain from letting it deplete your strength. Take care of your partner's health.

Scorpio: The zodiac is signalling you to get ready to make a transition. The moment has come to take the next step and accept the new employment offer you've been considering. Working professionals can also be given an opportunity to re-locate or work in a distant place which is not a bad idea. However, romantic connections may experience some ups and downs.

Sagittarius: Now is the moment to revel in your successes and give them the attention they deserve. Your ability to connect with others via positive and engaging conversation can also help you gain popularity in your social circle. Your helpful suggestions will be greatly valued by those who receive them. It's possible for your significant other to change careers as well. If you are ready, it's a great time to start dating.

Capricorn: The eclipse encourages you to take a fresh look at your professional life. Once you have decided on a path in your profession, there is no turning back. All the things that have stopped you in the past from accomplishing your goals will be erased for you. It would be wise to get ready for the possibility of new employment duties. It's a good opportunity to start a new chapter in your life by buying a home or car.

Aquarius: The universe is signalling for you to adopt a fresh outlook. You may improve your ability to make decisions by being open to other ideas and putting them to the test. If you're in a committed relationship, spending time with your partner might help you express yourself more openly. New opportunities may arise as your career progresses, some of which may seem out of the ordinary at first.

Pisces: Now is the time for introspection and a deeper exploration of one's spirituality. Your career will thrive if you are able to contribute original ideas and strong analytic skills that will help your company to grow. Your in-laws may want your attention, so be sure to set aside some time for them. If the weather is changing, make sure your immunity does not dip by following healthy eating habits.

