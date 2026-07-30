Spider-Man Brand New Day: Which zodiac signs share Peter Parker's best personality traits?

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day building excitement among Marvel fans, Peter Parker is once again in the spotlight. Over the years, the web-slinger has become one of the most relatable superheroes, known for balancing everyday life with extraordinary responsibilities.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the newly released trailer for Brand New Day.

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Marvel has never officially connected Peter Parker's personality to astrology. Still, astrologers often describe certain zodiac signs with traits that closely resemble his sense of responsibility, resilience and compassion. Here's a fun look at the signs that seem to reflect some of Spider-Man's most recognisable qualities.

Virgo: Practical and dependable

Virgos are often associated with careful planning, problem-solving and paying attention to detail. Those qualities mirror Peter Parker's scientific mind and his habit of thinking through challenges before taking action. Whether he is inventing new gadgets or finding creative ways to outsmart a villain, his thoughtful approach is one of his defining traits.

Also Read This can be your Devil Wears Prada Character based on your zodiac sign. Find why

Aquarius: Driven by the greater good

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{{^usCountry}} Astrologers frequently describe Aquarius as a sign that values community, fairness and helping others. Those qualities echo Peter's well-known commitment to protecting New York, even when it comes at a personal cost. His actions are rarely about fame. Instead, they reflect a strong sense of responsibility toward others. Cancer: Compassion comes first {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Astrologers frequently describe Aquarius as a sign that values community, fairness and helping others. Those qualities echo Peter's well-known commitment to protecting New York, even when it comes at a personal cost. His actions are rarely about fame. Instead, they reflect a strong sense of responsibility toward others. Cancer: Compassion comes first {{/usCountry}}

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Peter's relationships with Aunt May, MJ and his friends reveal a caring and emotionally grounded side. Cancer is commonly linked with loyalty, empathy and protecting loved ones. Those qualities make this sign an easy comparison for the hero's compassionate nature.

Sagittarius: Always ready to keep moving forward

Life rarely goes according to plan for Spider-Man, yet he continues to adapt and face new challenges. Sagittarius is often associated with optimism, curiosity and embracing life's lessons. Those traits capture Peter's willingness to learn from mistakes and keep looking ahead, no matter the obstacle.

A reminder that heroes come in many forms

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Part of Spider-Man's lasting appeal is that he feels human. He worries, learns from failure and tries to make the right choices, even when they are difficult. While astrology cannot determine which fictional character matches a zodiac sign, exploring shared personality traits offers a light-hearted way for fans to connect with both astrology and one of Marvel's most beloved superheroes.

Disclaimer: This article is an entertainment purposes only. HT hold no creditibility of the story.