Sun signs in love: Cancer men as lovers

Cancerians are generally people with deep emotions and thoughts. A water sign, they easily get affected by the highs and lows of life. Read along to see how they behave when in adoration.

They are mostly very self-aware of their emotions but at times may need a little time with themselves to get back on track.(Pexels)

His character: They are extremely supportive and loyal. They feel everything very deeply and are people who value tradition and families. They are mostly very self-aware of their emotions but at times may need a little time with themselves to get back on track. They are patient men who are versatile and funny.

As a lover: Want a prince for yourself? Find a cancer man since they are no less charming than one. They tend to be extremely giving and would go to any extent for their partners. They are very caring and would check up on you from time to time. Apart from this, their humourous side will keep you enthralled by them.

How to date him: Cancer men love women who are stylish with a touch of their own. Make sure you smell good, as they love it. They love for things to be personal and therefore, the more yourself you are with them, the more are chances of them falling for you. J

A perfect date for him: Go with the flow when dating a Cancerian. They love water thus a walk along the beach or a little trip to the coast will do well. Along with this, make sure to add a personal touch to your dates. Some flowers or a little note from their partner will make their day.

Compatible signs: Cancerians get attached very deeply. Therefore, one has to be really dedicated and emotionally generous to be with them. Signs like Virgo and Capricorn would gel easily with Cancerians as they know how to value emotions and people. Also, their balanced lifestyle would add to the personality of this sign.