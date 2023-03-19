Sun signs in love: Gemini men as lovers

Greatly skilled at communication Gemini are amazing at being a people person. What if you end up falling for them? Read along to find out.

What if you end up falling for them? Read along to find out.(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His character: Gemini men are intelligent and versatile. They have a fun, playful side that comes out with people they are close to. Writing is something most Gemini are good at though you'll have to find out if the one you meet is as well. They are great at making friends and will show up when you need them.

As a lover: They would be protective for sure. They like to be close to their loved ones at all times. They are good at conversing so beware of their sharp skills. They would be highly attentive and you would be the only one for them.

How to date him: Dating them will be a wild ride. Yes, they will be very innovative with ideas for dates and there will never be a dull moment with them as they know how to keep things interesting. However, everyone has some problems and being a bit insecure is Gemini's. So, make sure they know you are there for them during times they feel low.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The perfect date for him: Woah! A perfect date for a Gemini? Well, definitely think out of the box. A bonfire with just you and him talking about things to no end would be lovely. They are curious by nature and the more they get to know you, the chances are they will like you just as better. Maybe take them out for a short weekend getaway to the mountains where both of you forget the world and just exist together.

Compatible signs: Gemini is one of the air signs and thus would be more compatible with the other air signs like Libra and Aquarius. Libras are generally very patient and would be able to handle the moody nature of Gemini. Also, Aquarius themselves are free spirits and would gel with this sign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}