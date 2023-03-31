Sun signs in love: Scorpio women as lovers

Not all males can handle successful women, sometimes emotions lead us to be someone we would never advocate for. Scorpio women are born leaders. Read along to find out how they lead romantically.

Let's find out how Scorpio women adore love.

Her character: They tend to have bold and strong characters. Filled with ambitions and will, there is really nothing that they can not plan and achieve. They also tend to have a spiritual side to them. Scorpio women would check your vibe or energy before letting you in their lives.

As a lover: Give and take. That's what they believe when in love. They want their partner to feel as deeply for them as they do. Since love is not a pass time for them they rather aim at stable relationships with intense connections. They definitely are very seductively feminine and charmingly gorgeous.

How to date her: Be ready for adventures. They don't like monotony and would love impromptu plans. They tend to have wavy emotions and you would have to know how to deal with them and if you would be willing to. Let them have their space to recuperate.

The perfect date for her: A windy motorcycle ride in the city or along the coast will let you both enjoy the freedom of time. A picture puzzle with a cheese platter and wines will also be a fun way to spend the evening.

Compatible signs: Taureans and Scorpios can make a very healthy and romantic couple as they balance each other in life and its aspects. Apart from Taurus, Capricorn which is an earth sign will complement this water sign wonderfully. Capricorns are ambitious and will inspire Scorpios to be better, professionally and romantically.