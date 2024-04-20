Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for April 20, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed Letting go of grudges and finding forgiveness can bring peace to your heart. Holding onto past hurts only ends up hurting you more. Remember Nelson Mandela's words: holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to suffer. The card is a reminder to release any bitterness you may be holding onto. It's okay to acknowledge your feelings, even if you don't get closure from others. This doesn't mean their actions were okay, but it stops them from having power over your heart. Read about your daily tarot prediction for April 20, 2024.(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 14 to April 20, 2024

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Finding balance and stability in life's ups and downs is essential for success. This card reminds you that life is ever-changing, and it's okay to adapt. Don't box yourself into one way of thinking or doing things. Instead, learn to embrace harmony and patience, especially when things change unexpectedly. Each phase of life is different, so it's important to be flexible and open-minded.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are a strong and capable individual with the potential to lead others. This card encourages you to trust your intuition, as it can lead you to discover your unique talents and abilities. You have a purpose in life, and your inner strength is invaluable in fulfilling that purpose. Embrace your inner leader and make a positive impact on the world around you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your determination is a powerful force that keeps you moving forward, even when faced with challenges. It's important to stay strong and consistent, especially when you feel tired or discouraged. Having a clear vision or goal in mind can help you stay focused and motivated. Remember to take breaks and recharge when needed, but always keep your end goal in sight.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Not everyone may share your vision or faith in your goals, and that's okay. This card advises you to be selective about who you share your plans with. Sometimes, being too open about your goals can invite negativity from others. Instead, be wise in choosing whom you confide in and trust. Stay focused on your goals and don't let discouragement hold you back from pursuing your dreams.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Finding ways to bring more relaxation and peace into your life is essential for your well-being. Trust in your ideas and approach to achieving your goals, even if you don't understand every step of the journey. Remember that the universe has a bigger plan for your life, and things will unfold in their own time. Focus on nurturing positive thoughts and trusting the process.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Believing in yourself and your convictions is key to withstanding the judgments of others. This card encourages you to stay resilient and confident in your beliefs, even when others may doubt you. You are a force to be reckoned with, and you don't need validation from anyone else to know your worth. Trust in your inner strength and keep moving forward with courage.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Recognizing and overcoming judgmental attitudes can lead to personal growth and transformation. This card reminds you to strive to see the best in others and show love and support, even in the face of imperfections. Choose to focus on the positive aspects of people and situations, and aim to be a source of encouragement and acceptance.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Defining success on your own terms is crucial for personal fulfillment. This card prompts you to reflect on what success means to you and to avoid placing too much value on material possessions. While achieving goals and financial stability are important, true happiness comes from within and cannot be measured solely by external factors. Focus on cultivating inner wealth and contentment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Recognize that not every thought or idea holds value or significance. Some thoughts may lead you down a path of growth and learning, while others may only serve to distract or hinder you. It's important to discern which thoughts are worth nurturing and which ones to let go of. Trust in your intuition and focus on nurturing positive thoughts that align with your goals and values.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

Embracing endings as opportunities for new beginnings can lead to personal growth and transformation. This card reminds you that saying goodbye can be bittersweet, but it also opens the door to new possibilities and experiences. Don't get stuck dwelling on the past or holding onto things that no longer serve you. Instead, focus on moving forward with an open mind and heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This card encourages you to embrace your emotions and navigate them with awareness and acceptance. Take the time to understand and acknowledge your feelings, allowing yourself to experience them fully. Don't be afraid to confront difficult emotions or work through them actively. By cultivating emotional intelligence and self-awareness, you can deepen your connection with yourself and others. Spend some time reflecting on your feelings and getting to know yourself on a deeper level.