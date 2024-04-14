Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 14 to April 20, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Hanged Man Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Magician

Career: Page of Cups

Envision a week ahead marked by prosperity and promising outcomes. On the professional front, your subordinates may ensure the timely completion of pending work. Consider putting your savings into conservative investments to earn good money. The likelihood of reconnecting with a separated romantic partner appears strong. If dealing with an illness, divert attention by engaging in creative activities rather than discussing it. Navigate any disagreements with your sibling amicably for a harmonious relationship. If relocating to another rental house, scrutinize the contract papers. Detailed planning can transform even a rushed vacation into a highly enjoyable experience. Students can anticipate the resolution of any persistent problems up to this point.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The Magician

Prepare for forthcoming positive developments in the week ahead. Initiating change from within has the potential to significantly improve your health forever. Experience a smooth family front as you receive full support for your plans. Singles may encounter positive signs from someone they are interested in. Brace yourself for a challenging workplace scenario where subordinates may not offer the necessary support. Implementing measures to curb wasteful expenditure can lead to substantial savings. Students, prioritize your health and avoid neglecting it. You might engage in dealings related to ancestral or parental property. A travel plan with a colleague could pave the way for a new and meaningful relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Judgement

Get ready for an engaging and fruitful week on the horizon. Following instincts and heeding seniors’ guidance can propel you up the professional ladder. Your efforts to maintain a balance between income and expenses are likely to yield success. Let your attractive personality draw others toward you, increasing your chances on the romantic front. Prioritize catching up on some sleep and keeping tension at bay for overall well-being. A half-hearted approach on the domestic front may hinder substantial progress, so give it your full attention. If facing difficulties in selling your property due to incorrect marketing, consider trying a different approach. Take it easy this week and avoid straining yourself with a hectic trip. Students, exercise carefulness to thwart any attempts by enemies to discredit your reputation

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The World

Mood: The Star

Career: Three of Swords

Anticipate a week rich with opportunities and positive possibilities. Your romantic time with your significant other may take your bond to soaring heights. Experience strong support from family members regarding your career plans. Consider the benefits of operating a business under the partnership structure. Be prepared for a workplace scenario where a rival might highlight your weaknesses in front of superiors. Maintaining your composure can lead you to victory at work. Shift your attitude towards fitness and a balanced diet for a healthier lifestyle. While the official workload may limit short outings, find creative ways to navigate it. The prospect of looking at homes for sale in your area can add excitement to your house search. Expect encouragement from teachers and parents if students decide to pursue higher education.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: The Chariot

Career: World

You may witness the fruits of your labour unfolding throughout the week. Positive signs indicate that you are on the fast track to recovery, poised to enjoy sound health soon. Consistent and patient efforts contribute significantly to professional success. Consider putting your money on the advice of innovative and experienced individuals for steady gains. Seek relief, comfort, and affection in the company of your family members. A half-hearted approach on the romantic front might hinder substantial gestures for your significant other, so give it your all. Embrace and enjoy the lovely moments while they last. If you seek a surefire method to earn from your property, exploring student rental options could be just what you need. Students, interact with others to clear confusion and doubts for a more enriching academic experience.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: Eight of Wands

Embrace success on diverse fronts in the coming week. Despite colleagues’ interference, expect significant progress on the professional front. Initiatives in the realm of romance are poised to yield positive results, offering the prospect of enjoying a dream date. Dedicate quality time to your family, fostering peace and harmony within the household. Fortunate outcomes may accompany business expansion plans, leading to handsome profits. Prioritize good health by remaining focused on a balanced diet and regular exercise. Soon, you and your partner might decide to embark on a trip to a delightful location. Investment plans in underdeveloped property are likely to proceed smoothly as you secure the right backers. Students should try learning new skills as they embark on a journey of self-improvement.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The High Priestess

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Chariot

Your hard work is on the brink of materializing into positive outcomes. If you are single, there’s a chance that the person you’ve cherished for a long time might respond favourably. Rely on the guidance of senior colleagues to navigate and achieve your professional objectives. Consider seeking expert guidance to improve your financial health and savings. Initiate a fitness journey by joining a gym to enhance your physique and overall fitness. Take timely actions to preserve domestic bliss this week, avoiding arguments and confrontations with siblings. An old family property might be transferred into your name without any hassle. For those awaiting the results of a competitive exam, rest assured that you may perform well. While solo travel is about freedom, be aware that your family might not entirely approve of your solo travel plans.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: The Star

Welcome a week that holds the potential for achieving your aspirations. To enhance creativity at work, consider adopting innovative methods that may lead to greater achievements. Your commitment and care may position you to play a significant role in family affairs. Those facing financial challenges may see an improvement with an unexpected windfall. While a romantic encounter may bring excitement, be prepared for it not to last too long. Prioritize your well-being by providing your body with a nourishing diet and ensuring sufficient sleep. Substantial profits may await those who embark on business or pleasure travels. For students aiming to excel in a tough test, now is the opportune time to give your best effort. When it comes to buying property, exercise caution and avoid taking chances or quick cuts, as they may backfire.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Nine of Coins

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Hermit

Welcome a week that holds the potential for achieving your aspirations. Bring orderliness to your chaotic professional life with timely efforts and an enthusiastic attitude. Monetary problems will become a thing of the past as you unexpectedly come into a significant sum of money. The prospect of a matrimony match for an eligible member brings happiness and cheer to your home. Indications of surrendering heart and soul to someone special are on the cards. It may breathe new life into your romance. Be cautious about putting unnecessary pressure on your health due to anxiety. Consider a small picnic organized by your company to change your mood and relieve stress. The plot you’ve been seeking could prove profitable from an investment perspective. Exciting transformations are on the horizon for your academic life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Lovers

Expect a week filled with success and significant accomplishments. This is an opportune time to explore new job opportunities, as you may receive some enticing offers. The week holds promise for you and your significant other as you solidify your bond through matrimony. Maintain an enthusiastic frame of mind to ward off potential health issues. Open up to your family members about your concerns, as they will be there to listen and offer support. Exercise caution in the stock market this week. It may not be conducive to profitable investments and could result in losses. Steer clear of the real estate market for now, and avoid signing anything crucial in haste. Consider planning a trip to a farmhouse or nature retreat with your buddies. Students may experience a surge of vitality, optimism, and confidence in their ability to see things clearly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Fool

Embrace a week presenting opportunities for growth and success. New tasks assigned to you at work have the potential to advance your career. A fresh relationship on the family front promises to be enduring and highly beneficial. Make wise investments and timely decisions to keep your financial reserves flourishing. Consider exploring spiritual healing practices to maintain your overall health. In your love life, there may be a lack of commitment from your partner, but spending quality time together can foster a better understanding. This is an opportune moment to consider selling any land or property you may possess. For those eager to travel alone, now is the perfect time to embark on a thrilling solo journey. Students with a magnetic personality may find themselves in the limelight, attracting attention and recognition.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Five of Wands

Mood: Devil

Career: Seven of Coins

You can look forward to positive and impactful developments in the week ahead. Adopting a patient but persistent approach at work may lead you in a new and promising direction. Expect good earnings to keep your spirits upbeat throughout the week. Now is the perfect time to make purchases that have the potential to grow in value. A candlelight dinner shared with your romantic partner is sure to lift the spirits of both of you. Be prepared for potential hurdles from elder family members with their rigid attitudes. Cultivating compassion provides the fortitude and presence of mind to overcome obstacles and maintain sound health. Avoid strenuous exertion and limit yourself to easy activities. Be cautious of potential disputes among relatives regarding the ancestral property. Impromptu official journeys may prove to be more fruitful, bringing solid gains. Students might receive an acceptance letter from a prestigious institution.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta