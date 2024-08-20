Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for August 20, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles Invest in your future and in the lives of others around you. Times might be tough, but this card reminds you to help where you can. Even if you can't give money, a kind word, some time, or comforting a friend can make a big difference. Read about your daily tarot prediction for August 20, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Reconnect with yourself. Take yourself out for some quality alone time, even if it feels strange. Treat yourself to things you enjoy, like a spa day or visit your favourite bookstore.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Think about the traits you want in a partner, and try to embody those yourself. If you're attracting people who aren't right for you, consider what you're putting out into the world. Be honest with yourself about what makes you happy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Take a pause. Not every call or text needs an immediate response. It's okay to focus on one thing at a time. Reclaiming your time can help you feel more relaxed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

Taking care of yourself can be fun. Splurge a little on items for your daily routine. Look for deals to treat yourself at home rather than spending extra at a salon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Set your mind for success. When you expect good things, you'll likely notice more positive moments. You might need to adjust your mindset, but it's worth it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Don't give up on your dreams. Achieving big goals is challenging, but those who succeed push through tough times. Stay committed to what you believe in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Be open-hearted, even when it's hard. Starting over in a relationship requires courage. Talk through tough moments and build trust, rather than letting fear hold you back.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Focus on what makes you happy, not on comparisons. If a goal makes you more sad than happy, pay attention to those feelings. They guide you toward where you truly belong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Healthy competition can help you grow. Embrace opportunities to improve by collaborating or discussing challenges with others. This can be a great way to level up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

You might need some alone time. Unplug from the internet and enjoy the peace. Spending less time on screens can lead to more meaningful time with loved ones.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Sometimes, the simplest things bring the most joy. Offer a hug, bake some cookies, or invite a friend over for coffee. Slow down and enjoy nurturing your relationships.