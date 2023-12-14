Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for December 14, 2023

Aries:

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You've been going through a really tough time this week, and it might not ease up soon. The card hints at more challenges ahead, but it's telling you that you're strong enough to handle them. All these tough experiences you're facing right now? They're like those heavy weights at the gym that make your muscles stronger. So, hang in there! What you're going through will toughen you up and make you even more resilient than before. You've totally got this!

Taurus:

Tarot card: Reversed Six of Cups

Imagine playing a game, and you've reached the end. That's kind of what's happening in your life according to this card. It's like turning the pages of a book; you've finished one chapter and now you're moving to a new one. What you've been doing lately might not fit anymore, just like when the seasons change from spring to fall and then to winter. It's a time for you to get ready for something different that's waiting for you around the corner.

Gemini:

Tarot card: Reversed Ten of Pentacles

So, you put a lot of effort into something, but it didn't quite work out as you hoped. That happens sometimes! This card suggests that it's time to say goodbye to what you've been doing. Maybe you'll give it another shot later on, but for now, it's alright to let it go. It's like when you've been practicing a game but it's just not your thing. It's okay to stop playing and find something else you enjoy more.

Cancer:

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You're someone who doesn't always say everything that's on your mind, right? Well, this time, it's important for you to speak up, even if it feels hard. Your thoughts and ideas matter, and it's time to share them. It's like having a super important message that you want everyone to hear. Sometimes, speaking up can move mountains, even if it feels challenging at first.

Leo:

Tarot card: Reversed Two of Swords,

Picture this: you discovered a new side of someone you thought you knew really well. Surprise! They showed you a part of themselves that you didn't expect. It's okay, everyone has different sides to them. You're someone who believes in giving people a chance and understanding where they're coming from. This experience might have caught you off guard, but it's taught you something important. You've learned that not everyone shows their true colours right away, and that's a lesson you'll keep with you.

Virgo:

Tarot card: The Hermit

You're someone everyone thinks should be available 24/7 through texts, calls, or emails, right? Well, it's time to set some boundaries. Think of it as taking a break. Sometimes, you need time for yourself without constant messages buzzing around. It's like having a 'do not disturb' sign on your door so you can have some peace and quiet. You need it, and it's important to give it to yourself.

Libra:

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

This week, someone will finally notice all the hard work you've been doing. They'll see how awesome you are at handling things and be super impressed. Even if you don't always love what you're doing, you always give it your best shot. It's like being the star player on a team; you might not always enjoy the game, but you sure do give it your all, and that's being recognized now.

Scorpio:

Tarot card: Reversed Queen of Wands,

You've noticed someone around you being pretty judgy lately. They're saying not-so-nice things about others behind their backs. You're not into that kind of gossip. You've got options here. You can choose to ignore it and walk away or let them know it's not cool to talk that way. It might ruffle their feathers, but hey, if you don't want to listen to their gossip, you don't have to.

Sagittarius:

Tarot card: Reversed Three of Cups

You're in a giving mood today! Someone's won your heart, and you're all set to spoil them with love and attention. You've been waiting for this moment for a while, and now that it's here, you're excited to shower them with affection and maybe even a nice gift or two. It's like when you've been saving something special to give to someone you care about, and finally, the perfect time has come.

Capricorn:

Tarot card: Reversed Nine of Wands

So, a friend who knows their stuff gave you some advice, right? It's smart to listen to them. Even if you think you can handle things differently, it's better to play it safe. It's like when someone warns you about a slippery road, and you think you can manage, but it's wiser to be careful. Sometimes, listening to advice can save you from problems later on.

Aquarius:

Tarot card: Reversed The Tower

Today, you might have missed facing a big problem, but it turned out okay. It's like luck was on your side, and you didn't have to deal with a tough situation. Now that things are looking up, it's time to make the most of your day. Enjoy it to the fullest!

Pisces:

Tarot card: Reversed The Moon

Enough with the secrets and games! It's time for some honesty about a situation you've been waiting to unravel. Put on your listening ears because you're finally going to hear the truth. You've been waiting for this moment for a while, and now you're ready to hear what needs to be said. It's like when you're trying to solve a puzzle, and someone finally gives you the missing piece.