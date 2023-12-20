Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for December 20, 2023

Aries: Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles Today, it's okay to treat yourself a little, even if you don't have a lot of extra money. Maybe buy yourself a small luxury, like a fancy chocolate or something you've been eyeing on sale. It might not cost much, but it can make your day a bit brighter and happier. Read about your daily tarot prediction for December 20, 2023.(Pixabay)

Weekly Tarot Horoscope Predictions for December 17 to 23, 2023

Taurus:

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Sometimes, our feelings can get really strong and make everything seem hard to handle. When that happens, it's good to take a break. Think back to a time when you felt really happy and hopeful about the future. Hold onto that memory in your mind to help you feel peaceful and calm.

Gemini:

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Remember when things felt really tough? It might have felt like the bad times would never end. But guess what? You're getting through it! You're starting to feel better and see yourself in a new, brighter way. That's a really good feeling.

Cancer:

Tarot card: Reversed Ten of Swords

You know, sometimes the answers we're looking for aren't outside, but inside of us. When you're feeling lost or unsure, try listening to your heart and mind. Take some quiet time to pray or meditate. It might help you find the guidance you need within yourself.

Leo:

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You're worth so much more than settling for things or people that don't appreciate you. Think about the future you want. It's better to aim for that and not waste time on things that won't help you get there.

Virgo:

Tarot card: Reversed Eight of Swords

Remember when you felt stuck? Now, you're realizing something important. You had the power to change things all along. You just needed to decide to do it. It's okay to feel scared, but you're ready to face that fear and take control of your future.

Libra:

Tarot card: Reversed Eight of Wands

Life might have felt really busy and fast-paced lately, but now it's slowing down a bit. Take this time to catch up on things that are important to you. Enjoy this moment of calmness and use it to take care of yourself.

Scorpio:

Tarot card: The Empress

The Empress tarot card suggests being kind to yourself when you think about the things you wish you'd done differently. It's important to forgive yourself and learn from those moments.

Sagittarius:

Tarot card: Reversed Death

Things might have seemed really tough, but guess what? You're starting to feel stronger again. The energy and strength that you thought were gone are coming back, and you're feeling ready to take on whatever comes your way.

Capricorn:

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Right now, you might be facing some tough decisions that feel really hard to make. Take your time with them. It's okay to feel unsure, and it's important to think things through carefully before making a choice.

Aquarius:

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

When choosing someone to be close to, pick someone who brings peace and stability into your life. It's so much better to have someone who helps you stay calm and happy.

Pisces:

Tarot card: Reversed Seven of Swords

Sometimes, you might feel like you need to let go of something. Maybe you got a gift, but it doesn't feel right to keep it. It's okay to say goodbye to things that don't feel like they belong to you. Letting go can sometimes bring a sense of freedom.