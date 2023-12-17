Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 17 to December 23, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Three of Swords Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Hanged Man

Positive feelings may put you in an upbeat mood throughout the week. You need to pick and choose which professional opportunities you accept this week. Relatives’ feelings could be hurt by your callous behaviour or harsh words, so watch your behaviour. If you’re looking to secure your financial future, invest in things that appreciate over time. You can expect to hear good news or affirmation of love on the romantic front after a long wait. An illness that has persisted in the past may now be cured forever. You and your pals may probably go camping to enjoy the weather. You should mortgage your property with a reputable firm only after you’ve taken care of all the legal issues. If people start associating you with dubious people, your reputation will suffer. You can do well in your exams if you put in the time and effort to study.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Five of Cups

You should start the week with an optimistic and thriving spirit. There are likely to be a plethora of openings for young professionals starting out on the work front. Your family bonds may benefit and strengthen from a small, private get-together. Some people are expected to receive a sizeable financial windfall. It could take some time for you and your partner to develop a stable and secure romantic relationship. It’s important to do your research well about a medical treatment before deciding to try it. Some people may visit adventure parks and enjoy the thrill immensely. The purchase of your dream house could be delayed this week due to unforeseen circumstances. Holding firm to your convictions and faith will ultimately pay dividends. To get what you want, you will have to make extra effort on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

Maintain a positive outlook as you approach the week ahead. You may be offered a position in a company that genuinely values its employees on the professional front. Rejoice in the good fortune of other family members and remember to appreciate their efforts for lasting peace at home. A loan is likely to be repaid on time without any incident or trouble. This week, it could be beneficial to keep your romantic expectations grounded in reality. The health benefits of better sleep may be enhanced by music therapy, so give it a try. There’s a good chance you may go on a thrilling safari to explore nature. This week, it may be necessary to address issues related to property renovations urgently. Students will have to learn to stop putting things off.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

Get ready for a week full of sunshine and happiness. This week, the home environment could be made more pleasant and wonderful by a brief visit from guests. You will be able to keep up with loan payments because you stay disciplined with your money management. You may not be able to handle the additional professional responsibilities at the workplace. Married folks may succeed in infusing their bond with passion and trust. A relapse on the health front can be avoided with strict supervision and care. Spending some quality time with your loved ones and relaxing on vacation is on the cards this week. It’s possible that your building plans won’t have to wait long for approval. Careless actions might cause unwanted social tensions. Mindfulness training can help you relax and concentrate on your studies.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Judgment

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Devil

It looks like next week is going to be a great one. This week, you and your parents might enjoy a good, mutually respectful relationship on the domestic front. Stability in the economy is likely to be ensured by the steady inflow of funds from a variety of sources. Those in authoritative positions should exercise caution when hiring new staff on the professional front. Resolving fights and arguments peacefully will be good for your romantic relationship’s stability. The combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise will help those who are overweight lose extra pounds and get in shape. Vacations can prove to be dull for some people. Friends and family can recommend a trustworthy real estate agent. Make sure you don’t publicly disagree with any major figures in society. Learning to play an instrument can be a rewarding and enlightening experience for some students.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Justice

Some can enjoy a calm and harmonious week ahead. This week, some employees may have the chance to make a good impression on a higher-up in the company. When going through a rough patch at home, you may have to deal with some challenging circumstances. It’s possible that you may make wise and timely decisions to streamline your financial situation and earn profit. Spending quality time together could help some couples rediscover the joys of romance and marriage. Your health could greatly benefit from taking up a new exercise routine. You can save time, energy, and stress by taking care of some details before departing on an international trip. You could get multiple serious offers from buyers for your property. An old, close friend may get in touch with you to help you have a great week. Don’t be taken aback when your wildest dreams come true on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Strength

Career: Five of wands

Anticipate a confident and cheerful beginning to the week. Maintain your dedication to expanding your professional horizons by learning new skills. Some parents may feel proud of a child who has made the decision to pursue a new career or further his/her education. Be patient if a family business venture does not immediately yield a profit; things will change for the better. Keeping a sunny disposition can increase your chances of meeting potential suitors on the romantic front. When it comes to your health, you shouldn’t rely solely on herbal remedies. It’s possible that not everyone in your family is as excited about taking a vacation as you are. Your dispute over the property line may be resolved amicably. Try not to pick fights with your friends over trivial matters. It’s possible that all of your effort and dedication on the academic front may pay off this week.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Four of Cups

Let positivity set the tone for your week ahead. You may join an inspiring professional setting where you can truly shine. Now is a good time to tell your parents about your plans for the future, as they are likely to be encouraging. If you want to make a good investment that will last, you should follow market trends closely. The stability of your romantic relationship may depend on your ability to maintain healthy boundaries with your partner. The health effects of ageing can be slowed with natural remedies and exercise. Your trip will go more smoothly and be more enjoyable if you take a methodical approach to planning it. At auctions for real estate, you might face some fierce competition. This week, with luck on your side, you should find many reasons to celebrate. You might get accepted to a prestigious school.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

Let positivity be your guiding star this week. Your ability to communicate and understand concepts will put you in the league of high achievers. There may be some disorder in the home that needs to be addressed on priority. Now is a good time to close on lucrative deals that will improve your financial standing. Finding your crush on a dating app may lead to a new romantic relationship. Your health may benefit from a natural detoxification programme. Some people have time to organise a quick trip to a religious site. Some family members may disagree over the ownership of inherited property, so remain tactful. You are good at resolving interpersonal conflicts. Creativity and an eye for beauty can both be developed through exposure to the arts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Page of Wands

Embark on a week brimming with optimism. Professional success and recognition will come from your efforts to build and lead a hardworking team. There will be plenty of time for you to spend with loved ones at the wedding or other celebration. Expert financial advice on how to amass wealth may not always be accurate, so you should make your own choice. Your significant other may shower you with affection and praise on the romantic front. With an effective allergy treatment and diet plan, this week should be excellent for your health. On a leisurely vacation, you can expect to find the city’s undiscovered treasures. You can count on a regular flow of rent money on the property front. You can look forward to making significant contributions to your field.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: The Hanged Man

The week may start on a winning note. Motivation and career growth opportunities are likely to attract you to join a new organisation. When one member of the family achieves success, it can bring joy to the rest of the household. With a healthy financial standing, you would be able to pay off any outstanding debts. You might also run into an old romantic flame this week after a long absence. An elderly person’s suggested treatment will be helpful in alleviating a minor condition on the health front. It’s likely that you will begin making plans for an upcoming business trip abroad right now. Converting family land into builder flats could yield substantial financial rewards. You will need your wits about you if you want to foil your competitors’ plans.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: The World

Expect a memorable and noteworthy week ahead. Some individuals may visit a religious or relative’s place for a ceremony. Those involved in foreign collaboration may sign lucrative agreements or partnerships. You succeed in winning the trust of the person you like, paving the way for an exciting romance. Maintaining physical and mental fitness through yoga and meditation is possible. Your colleagues may not back your efforts, no matter how motivated or creative you are. A quick road trip to a new destination is indicated. There could be no major roadblocks to the sale of your property. Making new friends will be a surefire way to have a prosperous future. An internship that looks promising could be offered to you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden