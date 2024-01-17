Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for January 17, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tarot card: Page of Cups Today, you're in for some really good news, Aries. Imagine feeling super happy because things are finally going your way. You've been hoping for a positive change, and guess what? It's on its way! You've been optimistic for a reason, and life is about to make your day awesome. You might even feel like you're walking on cloud 9. Read your daily tarot prediction for January 17, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Tarot card: Reversed Queen of Pentacles

Some people can be a bit much, right? They think they can control your life like a remote control. Today is the day to put your foot down and set a clear boundary. When you make a decision, you gotta believe in it all the way. If someone is trying to push you around, stand firm. Don't give in, or it will make things harder for you later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Ever have that one friend who does things out of the blue? It can be surprising, right? Well, today is one of those days where your friend might do something unexpected. But you know what? Just let them be. Thankfully, it's not hard to do that today. Live and let live, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Tarot card: reversed Strength

Spotting someone who's struggling is not that hard, especially when they're not believing in themselves. They might do weird things, like creating drama when everything is going well. You don't need that kind of energy around you. It might be a good idea to keep a little distance. Just as one person can influence another in a positive way, someone can do the opposite.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Tarot card: Justice

Leo, when life seems unfair, don't just sit there feeling upset. You can do something about it! Write a letter, talk to your boss—take charge! By speaking up for yourself, you'll not only make a difference for yourself but inspire others, too. Your initiative will get the support you need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Tarot card: reversed Nine of Pentacles

Virgo, it's weird when someone you've let into your life takes advantage and does things behind your back. But here's the thing: it's not your fault. People sometimes show their true colours in unexpected ways. Don't blame yourself for their choices; it says more about them than it does about you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Tarot card: The Star

There's so much goodness in your life to look forward to. Right now, the universe is opening doors for you, revealing wonderful opportunities. It's like destiny is saying, "Hey, Libra, this is your time!" Embrace it, andenjoy the beautiful moments unfolding in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Get ready for your heart to be filled with passion and positive vibes, Scorpio. People around you appreciate you, and everything seems well in your world. Today might be one of those days where nothing big happens, but you feel like everything is just right. It's a wonderful, surreal experience, especially considering how far you've come.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Tarot card: King of Cups

Sagittarius, today, a wise figure, maybe a fatherly friend, could offer some valuable advice. Even if it doesn't seem groundbreaking at first, their wisdom might set off a chain of thoughts that can change your life forever. Listen carefully; they may have insights that could be more impactful than you realize.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Money is flowing in, Capricorn! You've been working hard, but now you've learned to work smarter. You don't have to exhaust yourself with long hours anymore. There's a way to get better results without pushing yourself too hard, and you're about to figure it out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Tarot card: Reversed Five of Wands

Uh-oh, Aquarius, some people just love to argue, right? They find any reason to fight and push your buttons. But guess what? Today, if you pay attention, you can figure out their tricks and stop it much sooner. No need to let them get under your skin.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Tarot card: Reversed The Devil

Pisces, you've learned a thing or two about temptation. You can see when someone is not being sincere, even if you really like them. You're not willing to trade a few moments of pleasure for days of pain. You're over it, and that's a wise choice. Prioritize your long-term happiness over short-term pleasure.