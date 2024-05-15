Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for May 15, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Four of Cups Waves of unhappiness come and go. Sometimes, feeling discontent can be beneficial, Aries. It helps you understand what you have outgrown and no longer need or want. It's time to step into something new, like a pair of worn-out and too-small shoes. A new journey awaits, and this dissatisfaction period guides you towards it. Read your daily tarot prediction for May 15, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

The truth defends itself. You don't have to do or say anything to have your point of view heard. Step back and allow life to take its course. Things often fall into place where they are supposed to be. Don’t put unnecessary pressure on yourself; trust everything will work out naturally.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

This is a happy time in your life. It's a moment to celebrate and feel good about the future. You have many great opportunities coming your way. Instead of dwelling on what you used to have or lost, consider all you’ve gained. Focus on the positive changes and the bright prospects ahead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You see the world differently than others. What matters most to you is taking action when you see a door opening, while others may not experience the same sense of urgency. You may wish to bring others along, but they might not be ready. Take your time, but understand that you might have to go this journey alone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You don't have to do everything, and believing that you have to is unfair. You're here to have a human experience and to enjoy all that life can bring you, which includes friendships, fun, and time with family. When you feel overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to ask for help. You'll find that sharing the load can make the experience sweeter.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You’ve been working hard to get where you are today. There’s a reward that comes from working to your capacity. You may see it in money or experience it in other ways, such as respect at work or from others. Enjoy all the benefits of what you’ve earned from building a career. This is just the beginning of your journey.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Be careful. You could miss out on an amazing relationship, all for the sake of your pride. Is it really necessary to be prideful right now? You may find that you can’t see clearly when trying to self-protect and keep others at bay. Relationships can be painful at times. Don’t fool yourself into thinking they will always be fun; there is often work to be done.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You may encounter a person at work who is a bit overbearing. You can do your best to make them happy, but if someone has decided they won’t be satisfied, there’s not much you can do to change their mind. Sometimes, you have to let people follow their own wishes and not stress yourself trying to please them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

It could be you or someone you know who has a rags-to-riches story. You may hit the lottery, or your mobile app design might take off. A business you start could have a solid launch, or you might receive a nice gift from someone in your life. Money can come to you from anywhere, but remember that wealth can be in other forms, such as a good health report or a partner who was sick suddenly becoming well.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

All things are where they are supposed to be. You don’t have to go to any extreme. Take the middle path. Balance is helpful, even if it feels a bit boring or as if you’re missing out. The silence is there to help you hear your inner voice, guiding you to make balanced and thoughtful decisions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a beautiful day. No matter what happens in life, things will look up for you. You have so much good coming to you this week. When you have a sad moment or thought, focus on the future because it is very bright. Embrace the positivity and let it guide you through any challenges.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Goodbyes are not for weak people. It takes a lot of courage to tell someone you love that you have to go separate ways. Even if your goodbye is temporary, it brings such sweet sorrow. You know you hurt, but you also know you hurt because you loved. Embrace the pain as a sign of the deep connections you’ve made, and find strength in moving forward.