Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for May 16, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: The Star You can become your hero. You don't have to wait for someone to save you. You can take responsibility for the messes you didn't create in your life to step into action for the better. You can't always control the cuts others give you, but you can play a role in your healing journey. Read your daily tarot prediction for May 16, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess

The grass isn't always greener on the other side, Taurus; it's greener where you water it. No matter your position, there might be another shouting of its highlights. Your life can change wonders by breaking the comparison cycle and practising gratitude where you are. This doesn't mean you need to stay in that place, but you can be fully present, not missing the current moment and seeking another.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Highs and lows are a part of life. You will have moments where you are simply overflowing with energy and inspiration and others where your cup feels drained, and you must retreat. Acceptance can help you move through where you are at. Cater to your needs at this time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

There is a time for everything, Cancer. Knowing when to speak and withdraw is crucial. Today, you can practice your discernment by being aware of that fact. Before acting, maybe do a little assessment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Greater peace doesn't always mean more information but a greater release of control. You can let tomorrow's worries be tomorrow's worries. Anxiety without action doesn't change the outcomes; it robs you of your peace here.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Joy shared is joy doubled! Don't keep good things to yourself. The right people will rejoice with you, not be filled with jealousy. You can also contribute your resources to help others build their personal empires. If they are making measures or differences you support, why not?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You can keep the faith amidst difficult circumstances when you believe your current position doesn't reflect everything. This card reflects your ability to endure disappointments and get back up. Whether you see it or not, strength and resilience are within you. Don't ignore your feelings when hard times come, but move through them, knowing brighter times are coming.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Confidence isn't just a belief system about yourself, Scorpio. It can be built through your actions. Things like keeping your promises to yourself to build trust and going outside your comfort zone are instrumental. You are worthy of confidence, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Where you begin does not have to reflect where you end. You can come from what you consider a disadvantage in life and still get just as far, if not farther, as others. You are capable of so much, and today reminds you of that.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You have great power to bring joy and light to those around you. One way to do so is to cultivate happiness within yourself, share it, or show genuine care for others. The world becomes less dark when you realize you aren't in it alone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You don't have to respond to every word or text someone sends you when you can tell they just want to fight. It may be better at this time to focus on yourself, stay in the moment, and set strong boundaries. You are worthy of it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Horned One

You are something special, Pisces, so why would you settle for being a copycat version of someone else? Do not let the lie that beauty resides in one place keep you from the beauty within yourself and all around you. Black-and-white photos are gorgeous, but so are ones of color.