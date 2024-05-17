Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for May 17, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed On your journey, you may meet people who talk a lot but don’t have much to support their words. Some may criticize or doubt you because of their insecurities and fears. Standing firm in what you know is true is important in these moments. Remember not to take criticism from anyone you wouldn’t take advice from. Read about your daily tarot prediction for May 17, 2024.(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 12 to May 18, 2024

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You can leave behind the old and start something new at any time. This could mean changing your outlook or direction, finding a new purpose, or creating a more positive inner world. Even without big external changes, improving your mind and heart can make a big difference.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Networking is very important for you today. You might find new opportunities through your friends or their connections. Don’t hesitate to ask about areas that interest you, as this can open up new possibilities.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Sometimes, you learn the hard way because you don’t know what you don’t know. To go far in life, you need to step out with what you currently know. Preparation is important, but some lessons only come from experience.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Poor communication can be as harmful as no communication. If you’re unclear about what you want, it can confuse you. Take time to understand your intentions and communicate them clearly to prevent misunderstandings.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Being a strong leader can sometimes mean standing alone and valuing your company. It can feel lonely, but you can build a support system. Seek a coworker or higher-up to share your thoughts with or encourage others around you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You’ve had moments of motivation and set goals during these times. The key is to follow through by consistently working towards them, even in small steps. Persistence is more effective than relying on short bursts of passion.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

While big achievements get a lot of attention, small steps are important, too. They help you appreciate the journey. Focus on being present and enjoying the moment, even if you can’t appreciate everything.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Things aren’t always what they seem. Tempting or desirable things can sometimes be harmful. Use your wisdom and discernment to think carefully about your actions, especially those with lasting effects.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Most of your worries are unfounded. Your brain is designed to keep you safe, so fear is natural. However, it’s important to recognize when fear is holding you back. Your hopes and dreams might be on the other side of your fears.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Mindset is powerful. It helps you set goals and decide what you will allow into your life. If you have big dreams but are unsure how to reach them, focus on one main goal and set your intention to achieve it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems can happen despite your best efforts to prevent them. Some occur suddenly without warning. This doesn’t mean it’s your fault. Life happens, and it’s okay to seek help. Keep asking until you get the support you need.