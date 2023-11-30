Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for November 30, 2023

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Your friend needs your advice, and it would be best to share what you know this time, even if they haven't asked. They want your help, and your experience can be a valuable guide for them right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's never too late to change what you want in life. If you feel you're not living your purpose, consider making a change. Choose what truly matters to you over what others expect.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Today will be an easy and smooth day. Everything will go well, and it'll feel like a dream. Enjoy your day and treat yourself to something nice!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

You might be up for a big promotion soon! Your hard work could pay off, and there might be a job opening that interests you. Don't hesitate to apply for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

If things aren't going as planned, don't blame yourself. Sometimes timing is off. Take a step back, make small adjustments, and if it's meant to happen, it will.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Don't let others deter you from pursuing your dreams. Your choices shape your future. Go after what you want with determination.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

It's okay to take your time in a relationship. Enjoy the moments without rushing into the future. Let things unfold naturally.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

When arguments arise, taking space might help. Focus on hobbies and self-improvement. Working on yourself is important during tough times in a relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Choosing between two loves is hard. It might be challenging, but with time, you'll realize the choice you make is the right one for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

It's tough seeing someone act arrogantly. It's time to be honest with your friend about their behaviour, even if it's difficult.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You might be getting attention from many people, but be true to yourself. Expressing who you are will attract the right kind of love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Love takes time for everyone. Be patient if your partner isn't moving as fast as you. Let things develop naturally in your relationship.