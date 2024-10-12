Menu Explore
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for October 12, 2024

BySoumi Pyne
Oct 12, 2024 03:59 PM IST

Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for October 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Stay hopeful. Life can be tough, but you control how you react. Be a source of light and positivity, choosing kindness and generosity over negativity.

Read your daily tarot prediction for October 12, 2024.(Pixabay)
Read your daily tarot prediction for October 12, 2024.(Pixabay)

Also Read Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for September 2024

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Think about why you do what you do. If you're giving more than you're getting, check if your actions align with your true desires. Personal sacrifice is great, but be sure you're also meeting your needs.

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 6 to 12, 2024

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Fill your heart with love today. Spend time with family and friends instead of being alone. Create beautiful memories and plan fun activities with loved ones.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles Reversed

Check in on your finances. Whether you're comfortable or wish things were better, you're learning when to save and spend. Be cautious and reevaluate your generosity where needed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool Reversed

Past experiences may have made you cautious. Today, focus on having a plan instead of rushing into things. Strategizing will help you avoid future problems.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords Reversed

Take care of yourself. If you've been hurt, resist unhealthy habits. Instead, make positive choices that will help you heal and grow stronger.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement Reversed

Don't be too hard on yourself when you're unsure. Take your time to process emotions. Give yourself space, and don't rush decisions when clarity is lacking.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups Reversed

Scorpio, if someone is draining your energy, it may be time for space. A little distance could help others appreciate your presence more.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands Reversed

Feeling unappreciated? Instead of seeking validation from others, looks inward. Connect with the universe and your passions for a sense of self-worth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords Reversed

If you've felt stuck, today brings new clarity. You’ll see a way out and can take the first step toward improving your situation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Aquarius, some challenges may need time. Don’t rush to fix things on your own. Ask for help and let others provide a fresh perspective.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

A breakup or ending can bring self-doubt. Give yourself time to heal and reflect on what you need right now, without second-guessing your decisions.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
