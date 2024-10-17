Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for October 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: The Fool Don’t let fear hold you back from your dreams. This is the perfect moment to take a leap of faith. Trust yourself and move forward boldly. Great things await you. Daily Tarot Card Predictions for October 17, 2024.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel unfair, but you don't need to balance it all yourself. Trust in karma, knowing that things will settle as they should. Let go of control and let justice unfold.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Today focus on improving professional relationships. Surround yourself with people who inspire you. Reach out for advice and let them help you navigate challenges.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Trust in the universe for guidance today. Prayer or meditation may bring you the clarity you need. Look for signs in your life and see where opportunities are opening up.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Be mindful of not focusing too much on yourself. Work stress may be pulling you inward. Avoid unintentionally neglecting others or taking advantage of situations.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

If you’re looking for financial growth, today is a great time to explore new opportunities. Consider learning new skills or starting a side project. What small steps can increase your income?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Change is coming, and it’s an exciting time for growth. You may need to adjust emotionally, but embrace the new adventures ahead. Discover what this new phase brings.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Be curious today and explore different viewpoints before making any judgments. People see things differently, and understanding their perspectives can build trust. Stay open-minded.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Your hard work is paying off, and financial rewards are just around the corner. This is the time to enjoy what you’ve earned. Celebrate your success and plan for what’s next.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You may feel disappointed by someone’s actions. While it hurts, practising detachment will help you move forward. Let go and focus on your own healing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Happiness is all around you today, so embrace it. Plan a fun gathering with friends or family. Let joy lift your spirits and create lasting memories.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You're naturally generous, but something may be holding you back from giving fully. Find small ways to share your kindness with loved ones today. It will strengthen your bonds.