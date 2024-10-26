Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for October 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles The Ace of Pentacles brings you a great chance. Plant your ideas and watch them turn into money. If you have a goal you’ve been hesitant about, take a step forward anyway. A new opportunity is waiting, and the only way it won’t work out is if you don’t act. Read about your daily tarot prediction for October 26, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords Reversed

Forgive to free yourself emotionally. Letting go of resentment can be a powerful act today. Moving on doesn’t mean you need to bring someone back into your life, but releasing anger allows you to focus on the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands Reversed

It may feel like you’re stuck in a pattern of progress and setbacks, but don't lose hope. There might be a valuable lesson here. Once you learn it, the obstacles will clear, and you’ll be able to move forward quickly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups Reversed

Your experiences have made you wise. Today, you’re in a position to guide others going through challenges you’ve already overcome. Your self-growth and hard work can now benefit others in meaningful ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Judgement Reversed

Something is blocking your clarity today. Are you focusing too much on a particular outcome or fear? Instead, try to build a strong foundation. Today, focus on activities that build your character and bring lasting benefits.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords Reversed

If you are dealing with a difficult time, this card shows that things will improve, though it may take some time. Keep going, and remember that every tough experience helps you grow stronger.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Changes may not always feel comfortable, especially when they aren’t your choice. Share your feelings with someone you trust. This will help you plan for the future and find ways to regain control of your journey.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Devil Reversed

Taking big steps towards your goals can be even better with support, Scorpio. While it may be hard to find someone who shares your passion, this is a great time to meet new people who inspire and encourage you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Fool Reversed

If you’ve put a project on hold, ask yourself why. Figure out what you need to restart it. Make a checklist and start building a structure to move forward at the right time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Trust your instincts with money. While saving is wise, investing in things that help you work efficiently can be just as smart. Sometimes, spending a little leads to greater rewards down the road.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Celebrate your efforts. Your dedication and hard work, even in the smallest tasks, make a difference. Consistency pays off, so give yourself credit for showing up each day and doing the work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups Reversed

You may be seeing a relationship or situation more clearly now. This new perspective might require adjusting some of your expectations. Decide if you want to commit fully and unconditionally, as it can be the foundation of a lasting partnership.