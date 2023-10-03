Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for October 3, 2023

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

Today is an essential to use your energy wisely. The Queen of Pentacles card advises you to take things at a comfortable pace. You've been putting in a lot of effort into your daily responsibilities, and now, you'll start to see the rewards of your hard work. However, it's crucial not to overwhelm yourself. If new opportunities come your way, it's okay to say 'no' if you need rest. Listen to what your body and mind are telling you. Setting limits and boundaries can be a healthy choice.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Death

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus, the Death card indicates that a significant cycle in your life is coming to an end. This change can be a positive thing. It suggests that you shouldn't stick to your usual routine. A new path is calling you, and you might have been avoiding it due to fear. Today, take a moment to assess your happiness. Are you content with your current routine, or is it time to change and find a more joyful path? Remember, the choice is ultimately yours.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Today presents a bit of a dilemma. Activities and ideas that usually bring you happiness and comfort might not feel the same today. Your friends may not fully support your choices when you pursue what truly makes you feel like yourself. While they may have good intentions, remember that your life is in your hands. Don't worry about disappointing others; focus on your own happiness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To build the relationships you desire, it's crucial to open up about challenging but necessary topics. Are you afraid of being honest about your anxieties? You might hide your feelings because you don't want to burden others. However, today, the universe encourages you to be honest and discuss your anxieties. You might be pleasantly surprised by how positive and healing these conversations can be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

If someone new has entered your life and you feel a sense of safety with them, don't be afraid to let them in closer. Trust that this won't be a repeat of past disappointments. You have many accomplishments to be proud of in your life. However, be mindful that excessive pride can sometimes isolate you. You might have been hurt in the past by people who couldn't share in your excitement or even by those who tried to take credit for your success.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo, you've worked hard to establish a strong sense of self and should trust in yourself. Keep moving forward and listen to your intuition when something doesn't feel right. Don't allow people who make you question your identity or achievements to have too much influence on your life. Set boundaries when needed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Today you have the opportunity to create contentment in your home. If you've had discomfort in previous living situations or with housemates, take some time to care for your living space. Make it a reflection of the person you've become, so you can feel safe and comfortable in your own home.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Fool

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio, when you step out of your comfort zone, remember to be gentle with yourself. It's entirely human to make mistakes along the way. You might feel the urge to apologize for any errors you've made, but remember that making mistakes doesn't necessarily mean you've done something wrong. Mistakes happen to everyone, and they're opportunities for learning and growth. Don't be too hard on yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, you might have been raised to dismiss your intuition and always listen to your elders. However, today, you're encouraged to change this habit and trust your own feelings and memories. You've likely ignored your own emotions to avoid disappointing others. Ask yourself, at what point does this self-neglect become disappointing to yourself? Trust your instincts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Empress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn, it's crucial to nurture yourself, especially when life gets tough. You'll soon discover who you can rely on and who might be too busy during challenging times. Growing into adulthood can be stressful, so why not take a day for some self-care? Do something that brings joy to your heart and fills your love cup. When you make active efforts to be a better, more well-rested person, you'll be better equipped to make a positive impact on the world.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Before you allow others to influence your thoughts and ideas, take a moment to listen to yourself. Sometimes, the judgment and perceptions of others can impact your life more than you realize. Retreat if needed, and give yourself space to become the kind of person people turn to for advice. You are trustworthy, but if you lack confidence in yourself, others may sense it too.

Pisces (February 19 - March 18)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces, you might be starting to doubt the credibility of those around you. Their words and actions may not align as they used to. The pressure from others might be weighing on you today. In response, consider seeking your own truth and establishing a new routine that prioritizes self-care. Trust yourself and your instincts as you navigate this period of uncertainty.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON