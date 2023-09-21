Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for September 21, 2023

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today might be one of those days when you feel really determined, almost like you're locked into your own ideas. Imagine a stubborn donkey refusing to move; that's a bit like how you might be today. The Queen of Swords card in the Tarot says that you're relying a lot on your thinking power instead of your physical strength. It's like you have a big brain and it's working overtime. Instead of seeing things from different angles, you might get stuck in your own thoughts. But here's the thing: You'll still get stuff done, Aries! Even though you're deep in thought, you'll find a way to make things happen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

No matter what comes your way today, you're going to stick to your goals. Picture a determined hiker climbing up a steep mountain. That's a lot like how you'll approach your tasks today. It might not be easy, and at times, you might wonder if all the effort is really worth the reward. But here's the catch: You're the type of person who keeps their promises, so you won't give up. You'll keep pushing forward until you reach the top of that mountain, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you might feel one way on the inside but show a different face to the world. Imagine wearing a mask with a smile painted on it. You're good at hiding your true feelings behind that smile. The thing is, you know what's going on inside you. You might be carrying some worries or sadness, but you don't have to carry them alone. There are people who care about you and would love to help if you decide to take off that mask and share your feelings. So, don't be afraid to reach out for support, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you're charging ahead like you're entering a new chapter of your life. Imagine a sprinter bursting through the starting gate. That's a bit like how you'll feel. The Tarot card called The Fool tells us that there's something good waiting for you, like a prize at the finish line. All you have to do is decide that you really want what's ahead of you. So, go for it, Cancer! Embrace the new opportunities coming your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're like a ray of sunshine today, Leo! You always see the bright side of things, and it rubs off on the people around you. Imagine you have a magic touch that makes everything a little happier. That's how your positive attitude affects others today. You're ready to grab your seat at the table of life and enjoy all the good things it has to offer. It's going to be a great day, and your hard work will pay off. You're lucky and fortunate, Leo, and the world is full of opportunities for you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Guess what, Virgo? Everything is looking really good today! Picture everything around you glowing with a warm, golden light. That's a bit like how your day will be. You don't need to worry about anything because even your worries might turn out to be blessings in disguise. You're entering a wonderful phase where everything you do seems to have a special shine. People appreciate what you bring to their lives, and you'll feel a sense of contentment. It's a happy day, Virgo!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, you might feel like you're carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders. Imagine trying to balance a bunch of heavy books all by yourself. It can be really tough, and it's almost impossible to do it all alone. The Tarot card Nine of Swords tells us that you might feel overwhelmed today, and instead of feeling hopeful, you might feel guilty about not being able to handle everything. But here's the thing: You don't have to go through this day by yourself. Reach out to a friend or someone who can be there for you, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's a side of all of us that we don't always show to the world, and today, you're drawn to that hidden part of yourself. Imagine you're stepping into a mysterious, shadowy forest. It's a bit like how you might feel today. You're tempted to explore things that are a little bit on the mysterious side, like expanding your psychic abilities or getting an astrological reading. The Moon in your sign makes you feel comfortable diving deep into the depths of your own soul. So go ahead, Scorpio, and explore the mysteries within!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Look at you, Sagittarius! In your heart, you've always known that you're meant for something special. It's like you're at a crossroads, trying to decide which path to take. Do you want to focus on your career? Or maybe you're thinking about starting a family? There are some big decisions to make, and today is the perfect time to start choosing what you want for your future. You're in charge of your destiny, so make those important decisions, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're known for your strong work ethic, Capricorn, and when you see the Ace of Wands, it's like a sign that you're ready to start a new journey or career. Imagine you have a vision of building your own company. That's a big deal, and it's something that inspires others too. When you chase your dreams, you not only inspire people around you, but you also give them hope that they can pursue their dreams too. So, keep working hard and pursuing what you're passionate about, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're a friend to everyone, Aquarius, but some days, you might feel a bit lonely. It's like you're running out of time to get things done, and that can make you feel even more isolated. But here's the thing: You don't have to let your past experiences define your social life in the future. You have the power to take steps and build relationships that will make your social calendar more vibrant. So, reach out to others and create a beautiful future filled with meaningful connections, Aquarius!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

These are challenging times ahead, Pisces. The Tarot card Two of Cups tells us that you might be unsure about which path to take, and there could be distractions along the way. It's like standing at a crossroads, not knowing where to go. But here's the important thing: Even taking just one small step can change your future. Think of it as the first step on a long journey. So, don't be afraid to start with that one step today, Pisces. It could lead to amazing things down the road.

