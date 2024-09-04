Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for September 4, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot Card: Six of Swords Let go of the past. Moving forward is hard if you're holding onto old hurts. You may struggle with feeling like an impostor in your new life, but don’t let that stop you. Face these doubts head-on instead of self-sabotaging. Read about your daily tarot prediction for September 4, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups Reversed

Setbacks aren't failures—they're lessons. Try not to take things too personally, Taurus. Step back and view things objectively. When you detach emotionally, you'll see the situation clearly and avoid letting it affect your self-worth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Breaking old habits is hard, especially when your mind tempts you to slip back. Reward yourself for staying strong. With time, you’ll find it easier to recognize those patterns and say no faster.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Stay in control of your emotions. If someone tries to get a rise out of you, don't give them that satisfaction. Keep your calm, and don’t let them push your buttons.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

If you’re feeling down, check in with yourself. Are you hungry, angry, lonely, or tired? Self-care is key to bringing back your confidence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords Reversed

Negativity from others can bring you down. Set boundaries with people who drain your energy or speak harshly. It’s okay to distance yourself from things that affect your well-being.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Don’t procrastinate on things like events or vacations. Break tasks down into smaller steps and get organized so you don’t feel overwhelmed later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords Reversed

Letting go takes time. Whether you talk to a friend, journal, or create new memories, healing is a gradual process. Eventually, you’ll find peace, and what used to upset you will fade away.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups Reversed

Your dream might feel uncertain, but that doesn't mean it can't become reality. You may be unsure if your idea has enough strength to grow and thrive. Rather than just daydreaming, try putting in a little effort. Take some steps to see if your vision can take shape, and explore what it would take to make it work.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The World

Luck isn’t always in your control. Sometimes, fate takes you on unexpected journeys. Stay open-minded—you never know where life will lead you when destiny steps in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Fool Reversed

Today might feel chaotic, but stay flexible. Keep a sense of humor and don’t jump to negative conclusions. Focus on your goals, and remember that everything will eventually work out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Stay humble, Pisces. Even if you’re talented, there’s always more to learn. By being teachable, you’ll soon master your craft, and who knows? You might even end up teaching others one day.

