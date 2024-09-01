Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 1 - 7, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: Three of Coins Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Strength

Career: The Hermit

Competition on the academic front may get stiffer, so tighten your belt. If it brings some advantages, you will not shy away from spending money. Calling people over for a meal is possible. A lucrative opportunity on the business front is likely to be seized. Someone may go an extra mile for you to help you out in a complex situation. Love life is set to brighten, as the one you like sends positive signals. Remaining restrained on the social front will be in your favour. Eating right may prove your key to good health.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Coins

Some delay is foreseen in your plans, but you will still manage to see them through. You will need oodles of patience on the career front, so don’t lose hope. Something that you are apprehensive of now will prove to be the right step at a later date; trust your instincts. A boost in earning is indicated for some. Your ideas and suggestions about something important are likely to be accepted on the home front. Strengthening relationship with lover can be your priority now.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Moon

Career: Judgement

You can be forced into something on the social front that is not to your liking, but it will be for your own good. You will get the right opportunity to earn some big bucks. Some pressure from the family side can be expected, but you will manage to tackle it well. You will remain focussed to your work or studies. Remaining consistent in what you do well is indicated and may eventually benefit you hugely. Avoid making too many dietary changes this week. Sticking to the usual routine would be beneficial.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: The World

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Knight of Swords

Something planned meticulously may go smoothly as anticipated on the professional front. A decision taken by higher-ups at work will be favourable for you. You are likely to draw the attention of someone whom you like on the romantic front. An ailment troubling you is likely to disappear as stars favour you on the health front. Property is likely to give good returns and keep your coffers brimming. Purchasing a luxury item may be on your mind.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: Temperance

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Three of Wands

Some of you may seek a better career option and take some positive steps towards achieving it. The week turns out excellent on the professional as well as academic front. Clearing a tough competition or getting a call from some prestigious organisation cannot be ruled out for some. You will remain much in demand on the social front due to your helpful and friendly nature. This is an exceptional week where romance is concerned, as you enjoy lover’s company to your heart’s content.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: The Tower

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

A lot of travel is foreseen in official capacity. Expect your property to remain in demand in the seller’s market. Many thoughts may enter your head for the betterment of workplace, but it is best to analyse the present set up before opening up. Some delay is indicated for those looking for love, but success is certain. You may find yourself too preoccupied to attend a function or an event. A professional venture that you have undertaken or plan to undertake will be successful.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Temperance

Career: Strength

Changing your mindset about things that affect you closely will be important at this juncture. Your rising prestige on the academic or professional front will keep you in a happy state of mind. Faring well in whatever you have been tasked on the work front is foretold. Money comes to you from various sources and takes adequate care of your financial problems. You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Chariot

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

Things are likely to go according to plans and find you in a comfortable situation. The week will remain satisfactory as you get a chance to enjoy the company of your friends and relatives. Something you have initiated at work will come in for praise. You may receive invitation to an important event on the social front. Lover is likely to plan a fun outing for you on the romantic front. Those aspiring to study abroad are likely to hear of some lucrative opportunities.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Seven of Coins

Academic pressure may lay heavy on your mind, but you will manage to keep your nose above water. A good break on the career front is likely through effective networking. You may need to think of newer ways to add to your wealth. Those waiting for romance to happen may not have to wait too long! An official trip gets turned into a leisure trip. Property issue gets resolved amicably. Friends and family remain supportive.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: The Tower

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Five of Cups

A romantic situation may develop and catch you by surprise! There is much to be done in a new venture that you have initiated. You will get a chance to entertain someone you are out to impress on the social front. You appear to be more focussed than the usual on the academic front, so expect to fare well. You will manage to maintain the present level of fitness by adhering to your exercise programme. A stranger is likely to extend a helping hand towards you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: The Sun

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Two of Cups

A social function can bring you into the limelight. You will be happy to find your financial situation improving. Holding your own in a trying situation at work is indicated. If you are feeling attracted towards someone, let your heart decide, rather than your mind! Prospects on the professional or academic front are likely to improve. You are likely to make good time in a journey. Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Three of Coins

An increase in workload can be expected on the professional front, but you will be able to cope with it. Your time may get compromised, because of something happening on the social front. A major job may get underway on the home front through your efforts. Financially, you are poised to profit from a venture. You may find yourself in the right frame of mind for romance. Dietary changes adopted will help in improving your health.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

