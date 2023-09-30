Tarot horoscope for October 2023: Know your monthly predictions as per your sun sign

ARIES

In October, Aries, your mission is to radiate positivity and love. Embrace the spirit of generosity and share your energy and resources freely, for the Six of Coins assures that good karma will find its way back to you. The Emperor beckons you to channel your inner strength and charisma, while the Magician encourages you to create a little magic in your surroundings. Your magnetic personality and boundless energy will leave a lasting impact this month.

TAURUS

Taurus, as you step into October, you may find yourself juggling multiple ideas and possibilities, as depicted by the Two of Wands. However, it's crucial to focus your energies. Judgment calls upon you to recognize your strengths and areas where you can truly shine. The King of Swords advises a pragmatic and logical approach to help you prioritize your goals effectively.

GEMINI

Dear Gemini, it's time to step into the spotlight and embrace leadership opportunities that come your way. The Queen of Wands reveals your readiness to expand your horizons and take on more prominent roles. However, the Four of Cups suggests that you might overlook some of these opportunities due to lingering self-doubt. The Page of Swords urges you to cast aside these doubts and seize the chance to lead—you won't regret it.

CANCER

October brings forth a message of resilience and self-preservation for Cancer. The Seven of Swords and The Lovers indicate that external influences and opinions may sway you more than usual, leaving you feeling vulnerable. To combat this, consider carefully curating your inner circle, as the Nine of Wands suggests. Weed out negativity and toxicity, focusing on those who truly uplift and support you. Your confidence and mood will greatly benefit from this intentional shift.

LEO

Leo, prepare for an exhilarating and fast-paced October. The Eight and King of Wands propel you into a whirlwind of fresh ideas, new connections, and exciting opportunities. It's as if the universe aligns with your every move, bringing gifts of inspiration and openings you may not have expected but are undoubtedly ready for. The Fool hints at the start of a new chapter—one that revolves around the people you know and the connections you make, rather than mere circumstances.

VIRGO

Virgo, October reminds you that hardship often serves as our greatest teacher. The Five and Eight of Coins symbolize the lessons you're learning through setbacks and challenges. However, don't let disappointment settle in your heart; instead, extract the invaluable life lessons they offer. The Judgment card marks a moment of clarity when you realize your inner strength, resilience, and bravery. With newfound hope and determination, you're poised to tackle anything that comes your way. This is your chance to go after your goals with unwavering persistence.

LIBRA

Libra, you're on the brink of one of your most significant achievements or happiest phases, as illuminated by the tarot's "best card," The Sun. Joy, love, success, and even prosperity lie ahead, possibly including a fantastic sunny holiday. The King of Swords encourages you to project yourself into this future achievement, visualize it, and taste it fully. Then, return to the present and carefully map out the trajectory and steps required to reach your goal. The Eight of Cups reminds you that the path may not be smooth or perfect at first, but persistence will lead to success. Stay dedicated; it's worth every effort.

SCORPIO

Scorpio, the cards herald a potential shift in your career or a new direction in your life. The presence of Death signifies transformation and change. You're shedding an old skin and preparing for an upgraded version of yourself—an enhanced 2.0 version. The Page of Coins hints at the material aspects of this transformation, including money, home, work, and health. You're embarking on a path of education or learning that will trigger this transformation.

The Devil, on the other hand, represents letting go of old habits, self-limiting beliefs, and ideals that no longer serve you. This process is about finding your true self and tuning into your desires. Since Death is your tarot talisman card, this is a powerful month for you. Be prepared for change, embrace it, and allow it to reshape your life.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius, in October, it's essential to focus on what you can control and address any concerns within your power. The Nines of Swords and Coins combine to remind you that some worries are useful when they pertain to things you can influence. Don't suppress your concerns; instead, examine them with clear eyes and an open mind. Assess how you can take positive action to mitigate or resolve these worries.

The Chariot underscores the significance of your goals and ambitions. If you're contemplating a change in roles, homes, or locations, this is an opportune month to explore those possibilities. Confront your fears and concerns, conduct thorough research, and make adjustments as needed. Trust your instincts and act on the guidance they provide.

CAPRICORN

Capricorn, a solution to a frustrating problem lies in revisiting your past experiences. The King of Coins signifies your strength and power in matters of work and finances. You're making strides, wisely managing your resources, and devising robust plans for the future while taking ownership and accountability, as always.

The Hanged Man presents a challenge—a situation that has stalled despite your efforts to move it forward. Frustration may arise, but the key lies in adopting a different approach, one that falls outside your usual repertoire. With the affectionate Six of Cups, return to your past experiences. You may rediscover old tactics, seek advice from a trusted source, or even recall strategies from your younger self. Ponder, experiment, and adapt to overcome this hurdle.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius, October holds the promise of recognizing and amplifying a different aspect of your personality within your relationships. You're on the cusp of unveiling an upgraded attitude and approach that will yield remarkable results, strengthening your connections across the board.

The Eight of Swords suggests that you're shedding old habits and default behaviours that may have caused issues in your interactions with others. Acknowledging your past errors and understanding how these traits contributed to problems, you're ready to make a change. The Six of Coins emphasizes the importance of kindness and good karma in your relationships. By giving people the benefit of the doubt, actively listening, and striving to understand rather than analyze, you're fostering warmer connections. Embrace this shift in your relationships, Aquarius, and continue building those valuable bonds.

PISCES

Pisces, your wide circle of acquaintances reflects your kind, supportive, and humorous nature. However, in October, it's time to prioritize your social connections, focus on family, and identify your true allies. The Two of Wands encourages you to concentrate your energy where it's most needed and rewarding.

The Seven of Swords reminds you that not everyone deserves your precious time and attention. Some individuals may be opportunistic or untruthful, making it crucial to reconsider your inner circle. As the Seven of Coins suggests, this transition need not be abrupt or harsh; it's a gradual evolution. Recognize that you're intentionally refining your social circle for the better.

